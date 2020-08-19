Mount Saint Mary’s University Unveils New Data on the Status of California’s Women and Girls

Renowned Thought Leaders and Experts Discuss Anti-Racism, Intersectional Feminismand Paths Toward Equity

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 19, 2020 -- Mount Saint Mary's University (MSMU), the only women's university in Los Angeles and one of the most diverse in the nation, released yesterday the 2020 edition of The Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California™ at the first in a series of virtual conversations. Recognized thought leaders for gender equity – including author and cultural critic Roxane Gay, California State Sen. Holly J. Mitchell, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland, and the founder of GirlTalkHQ Asha Dahya – discussed intersectional feminism and privilege, anti-racism and the effects of COVID-19 in vulnerable communities.

For the last nine years, the Center for Advancement of Women at Mount Saint Mary’s has published the most comprehensive collection of data on women and girls in California to paint a picture of progress made statewide and to highlight where gender-based gaps persist. This year’s research shines a light on a wide range of issues, from educational attainment and occupational disparities to earnings and wealth gaps, safety, and health and wellness — including areas of concern such as mental health, maternal and infant health, caregiving and food insecurity.

“Women and girls fight for equality in a typical year. But this year reminds us of the persistent inequities and obstacles still before us. Access to quality education and health care, economic well-being and care of the planet are women’s issues and are central to the future of our state, our country and the globe,” said Ann McElaney-Johnson, PhD, president of Mount Saint Mary’s University and a recognized thought leader for gender equity. “To address these issues in a substantive manner, we must understand how the intersectionality of race, ethnicity, socio-economic status and gender determine overt and subtle systemic privilege and discrimination,” added McElaney-Johnson.

After a brief presentation of some of this year’s key findings, New York Times bestselling author Gay and Sen. Mitchell sparked a spirited discussion on the intersections between racism and sexism, and ways to create systemic change toward equity. “Women’s rights are mutable – they can be given and taken away. And the same holds for Black people and people of color more broadly. We weren’t given the right to vote and we had to fight for it,” explained Gay while discussing her essay ‘The Alienable Rights of Women’. “As we are talking about the Centennial of women’s suffrage, not nearly enough attention is being paid to the fact that we are celebrating the centennial of white women’s suffrage. Black women’s right to vote didn’t come for nearly 45 more years, which is appalling every time you say it out loud,” she said.

During her concluding remarks, Emerald Archer, PhD, director of the Center for the Advancement of Women and editor in chief of the Report, explained that despite the sweeping improvements in this year’s report relative to last years, there is still a lot of work to do. “Our current political and cultural climate require that we continue to advocate for women and girls with intensity. We are all called to act,” said Archer.

A sampling of some key findings from this year’s research include:

A record-setting 41 women now serve in California’s 120-body state legislature. Of these, 44% are white women, 39% are Latina, 10% are African American, and 7% are Asian American. However, California currently ranks 18th among states for its percentage of women in the state legislature.

Across California, there are 1.58 million women-owned businesses - more than any other state – and 59% of those are owned by women of color. The global pandemic has created hardships for many of these business owners and their survival depends on assistance from the government and support from patrons.

California’s maternal mortality rate is decreasing and it’s lower for every race and ethnicity compared to the nation as a whole. However, African-American women and their babies are more vulnerable when it comes to pre- and post-natal care. African American women remain most at risk of any other demographic – for example, they are three times more likely than their white counterparts to die as a result of pregnancy or childbirth in California.

The wealth gap is worst for women of color. For every $100 owned by white men nationwide, Latinas hold $3 and African American women have 80 cents.

More than one in five (21%) of California’s lesbian, gay and bisexual high school students report having attempted suicide.

For a more complete understanding of the gains made and gaps that still persist, the full Report is now available here.

Yesterday’s conversation marked the first in a series of events that Mount Saint Mary’s has planned for the fall. Two additional conversations scheduled for August 25 and October 1 will take a closer look into the Report’s content. Registration for these events is free and open to the public. Click here for more details.

For interview opportunities and more information about the Report and the events, please contact Eva Diaz.

