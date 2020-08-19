Muscle Maker Grill Opens 2nd Ghost Kitchen Location in Prominent Chicago Neighborhood

/EIN News/ -- Burleson, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has opened its second delivery-only ghost kitchen in the Chicago market. Located at 850 W. Superior St. the kitchen will showcase menus from Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and Muscle Maker Grill’s new Meal Plan concept – Meal Plan AF. Guests can order ‘healthier for you’ dishes from any of the three concepts through third party delivery platforms providing ease of ordering and the option for contactless delivery. Ordering platforms include: DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, Postmates, ChowNow and Caviar. Demand for delivery is at all time highs due to social distancing and the looming pandemic. Ghost kitchens will allow them to service a broad spectrum of the city’s population.

The Superior delivery-only ghost kitchen is the second to open out of a ten-location agreement signed by the brand earlier this year. Locations three, four, and five are under construction and will also open in Chicago throughout the summer. The brand has identified a key east coast metropolitan market for the next ghost kitchen market expansion and will be announcing that roll out shortly.

Superior is conveniently located in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago, next to major universities like the University of Illinois-Chicago, Depaul University, Northwestern Downtown, Columbia and Rush, giving the ghost kitchen location access to over 50,000 students and faculty looking for healthy food options. Additionally large corporations like Google, Continental Airlines, Accenture and JP Morgan Chase allow for the ghost kitchen location to tap into the city’s corporate population who are looking for fast and healthy food options without having to leave work.

Low build out costs, reduced overhead and waste, and the ability to expand quickly are what continue to make delivery-only ghost kitchens attractive to restaurant brands. Concepts can enter a new market rapidly while growing their brand recognition and affinity. The warehouse style kitchens are efficient in their operational production and promote sustainability and corporate responsibility. Muscle Maker, Inc will be operating three distinct concepts out of one ghost kitchen, further optimizing the low build out costs of each kitchen.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “We are very excited to open our second Chicago ghost kitchen in the West Loop area of the city. This location provides diversified access to both university students and faculty as well as major business hubs and thousands of their employees. Muscle Maker’s management team is fully committed to rolling out alternative locations throughout the U.S. We will have 3 more up in Chicago in short order and will announce our next target city very soon.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

