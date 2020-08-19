Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Twilio CFO – ‘We’re hitting our stride’

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories ( CMLviz ), chief financial officer of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Khozema Shipchandler had a few clear messages:



Healthcare is a massive market opportunity for Twilio.

The company will keep investing at scale based on the largesse of the future opportunity that it sees in front of it.

“[T]here’s a massive digital transformation that’s happening globally. And I think all the pandemic really did was give companies a sense of permission to innovate and to unleash the builders in their companies.”

“[T]he reality is that I think the time is now. We really feel like we’re hitting our stride.”

In a far-ranging interview with the CFO, we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Twilio .

Read: In the long term, Twilio feels more enthusiastic than it ever has

