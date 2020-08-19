Athena Alliance and Scalyr Partner to Support Women Leaders in Engineering

/EIN News/ -- Half Moon Bay, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Alliance, the global, digital community of the top executive women in business, and Scalyr, the creator of the event data cloud, today announced a partnership to increase opportunity for senior women leaders in engineering. Under the agreement, Scalyr will sponsor Athena memberships for the women members of ENG (Engage, Network, Grow), an invitation-only, peer-nominated community of VPs of engineering, CTOs, and top technical executives at SaaS and technology companies.

“Athena is honored to have so many successful technical women executives join our ranks at a time when demand for technical representation in the boardroom is on the rise,” said Coco Brown, founder and CEO of Athena Alliance. “Scalyr started ENG to advance the careers of technical executives, and Athena Alliance has helped train ENG members in board governance. This is an exciting opportunity to catalyze additional career opportunities for the women of ENG.”

“ENG is all about helping technical executives advance in their career, and like Athena Alliance, it uses peer-to-peer networking as a catalyst in learning and sponsorship,” said Christine Heckart, CEO of Scalyr. “I’ve been a strong advocate and active member of Athena Alliance since its inception. I believe in its mission and I’m proud that the amazing women of ENG will receive access to Athena’s powerhouse community of global women executives.”

As part of their sponsored membership, the women of ENG will receive access to a top-caliber digital community of global women executives, with the ability to access each other for networking and mentoring. They will also gain access to a broad range of Virtual Salons on topics such as boardroom governance, financial acumen, and entrepreneurship, as well as a comprehensive Learning Library created for and by top leaders at some of the world’s most notable brands. All Athena members receive automated notifications of new board seats, C-Suite roles, and speaking engagements curated on the Athena digital platform.

Athena frequently partners with progressive companies and CEOs to enhance member and client benefits, provide a thoughtful executive development experience, and provide services such as board director matching and board education.

About Athena Alliance

Athena is a community platform that brings together women leaders, investors, CEOs, board directors, and corporations in one global, digital ecosystem. Women join Athena for executive coaching, board opportunities, exclusive events, one-on-one mentorship, and more. Athena also guides CEOs, venture firms, and corporations to evolve their approach to senior leadership development, to strengthen their boards, and to access the world’s top female leaders. www.AthenaAlliance.org

A bout Scalyr

Scalyr provides the first Event Data Cloud for analytics and insight into the modern digital enterprise. Purpose-built by engineers for engineers, Scalyr combines a cloud-native architecture with massive scale to deliver blazing-fast log and event data queries to power the most demanding analytical use-cases. Scalyr supports hundreds of customers globally and is a Forbes Cloud 100 Rising Star. www.scalyr.com

Joanna Furlong Athena Alliance 480-227-2752 joanna@athenaalliance.org