Kenyon Introduces Texan Stand, Adding to Its Line of Sleek Outdoor Grills

New grill features Kenyon’s iconic electric technology, while adding more design options and functional workspace

/EIN News/ -- CLINTON, Conn., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenyon International, Inc. , a specialty electric grill and cooktop manufacturer, announces its newest product, Texan Stand . Designed with the full grilling experience in mind, the Texan Stand packs a generous workspace for prep, cooking and serving all into a freestanding electric grill. The sleek stainless-steel electric grill is flameless, virtually smokeless and can exceed temperatures of 550 degrees without any chance of flare ups. The grill also has dual heat control technology to provide precision cooking, perfect for accommodating large sized-meals for the whole family.



The Texan Stand is also available with Kenyon’s IntelliKEN technology that has 16 different heat settings, a Touch Control system that integrates the latest swipe technology and Direct Temperature Feedback that gives users the ability to cook by temperature and time. For users that don’t need the added technology of IntelliKEN, the Texan Stand can be purchased with standard touch control or knobs. The grill is also available with different lid choices such as a split lid and single piece lid so that users can customize the look and functionality of their Texan Stand.

Additional features include:

Powerful performance – temperatures exceed 550 degrees and preheats in less than 7 minutes

Patented concealed electric elements eliminate flare-ups

Non-stick grates impart characteristic barbeque grill marks without the cleaning hassle as the grates are dishwasher friendly

Drip tray allows users to infuse grilled food with liquids such as beer and wine for added flavor

Marine-grade steel is weather resistant and rust proof

“At Kenyon, we’re always looking for innovative ways to improve our grilling products and overall customer experience,” said Phil Williams, president at Kenyon International Inc. “The Texan Stand is designed to accommodate meals for the entire family and is created with quality in mind so users can cook meals that are efficient yet still full of flavor.”

With the introduction of the Texan Stand, Kenyon continues its dedication to product ingenuity and its mission to provide top-of-the-line grilling and cooking options to its customers. The existing Kenyon product lines include premium electric grills and ceramic glass cooktops, designed with the latest cooking technology and available in an assortment of portable or built-in models to fit every individual’s cooking needs.

For more information on the Texan Stand or to purchase, visit: www.cookwithkenyon.com/shop/texan-stand .

About Kenyon

Kenyon, located on the Connecticut shoreline, manufactures a line of powerful and flame free electric grills. The company consistently surpasses challenging engineering concepts that lead their customers to a new and innovative cooking experience. Kenyon’s mission is to let everyone in on the fun of grilling as their electric grills are ideal for places that restrict the usage of gas and charcoal grills.

For more information about Kenyon, please visit:

www.cookwithkenyon.com