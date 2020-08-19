ibi Named a Customer Experience Leader in Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Awards for Sixth Consecutive Year

ibi Also Continues Six-Year Streak as a Trust Leader in Vendor Credibility

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Builders, Inc. (ibi), a leading end-to-end data and analytics company, today announced it is receiving Dresner Advisory’s Industry Excellence Award as an overall leader in customer experience in business intelligence (BI) for the sixth consecutive time – every year since the award program was launched. In addition, Dresner is once again recognizing ibi as a trust leader in vendor credibility.



Based solely on the voice of the customer, the Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Awards acknowledges vendors that achieve leadership status in two industry-rating models – Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility – in the Dresner Advisory Services 2020 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study .

The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers as they work with a vendor’s technology solution on a daily basis, plotting the various customer touchpoints against sentiment surrounding product and technology. The Vendor Credibility Model measures a vendor’s relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for the price paid against a calculated “confidence” score.

“The Dresner Advisory market studies are recognized for providing a unique end-user perspective on BI usage and trends as well as an unbiased assessment of technology suppliers, based on customer input on multiple metrics around product, technology, sales, and service,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate ibi on their continued high marks in 2020 in the areas of customer experience and vendor credibility.”

In addition to the Dresner awards, ibi has recently received recognition in CRN’s “ The Coolest Business Analytics Companies Of The 2020 Big Data 100 ,” DBTA’s “ The Companies That Matter Most in Data ,” “ DBTA 100 2020: 8 Data Analytics Vendors Our Editors Are Tracking ,” and Solution Review’s “ 28 Best Data Analysis Tools for 2020 .”

“In today’s uncertain business climate, more than ever before, organizations are demanding that their vendors deliver a seamless customer experience and work as a trusted partner in solving their most complex business challenges,” said Dan Ortolani, senior vice president, Global Customer Support Services. “We continue to focus on providing our customers with the knowledge, tools, and support to maximize the potential of their data and analytics software and are honored to be recognized for how our products and services meet their requirements.”

ibi’s modern data and analytics platform provides organizations with the ability to turn every kind of data into actionable insights for real business outcomes. Customers operating in the ibi Cloud leverage a turnkey solution enhanced by 24/7 award-winning customer support, with optimal performance driven by cloud-native technology. Organizations gain the speed, cost-savings, and flexibility that is crucial for scaling and handling unanticipated demand. Whether in the ibi Cloud, or private cloud, ibi products and services deliver leading-edge capabilities to power growth through better data and analytics.

About ibi

ibi is a data and analytics company that embeds intelligence into ― everything. From the beginning, ibi has known the importance of data and insights to make better decisions. We help organizations get their complex and disconnected data in order, so they can build, embed and automate intelligence in everything they do. By preparing organizations for the future and turning them into builders ― information builders, everyone can use enterprise-trusted data at scale to drive their growth. Whether our customers use pre-built applications or build their own solutions for their data and analytics challenges, ibi powers their innovation and reinvention. ibi’s open platform and industry-specific building blocks accelerate speed-to-market, improve operational efficiency, and enhance their customers’ experience.

