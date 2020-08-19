Gotransverse Included in Constellation Research ShortList™ for Top Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for Sixth Consecutive Year

Gotransverse cloud monetization platform chosen again as agile monetization solution to drive new pricing models and business innovation

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that the company had been named to the Constellation ShortList™ of Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for Q3 2020. This announcement marks the sixth consecutive year that Gotransverse has made the ShortList, which recognizes vendors and innovators offering digital transformation solutions for early adopters and partners.



The ShortList identifies leading solutions providers through conversations with early adopter customers, independent market research, and briefings with vendors and partners. To qualify for the ShortList of Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms, vendors must support at least 10 out of 14 criteria, including account management, alerts, billing, complex workflows, configure/price/quote (CPQ), contracts, financials, invoicing, integration and orchestration, partner platforms, pricing, product catalogs, reporting and analytics, and marketplace or trading network support. Issued once each year, the ShortList for digital monetization platforms is designed to inform CIOs, CFOs, Chief Supply Chain Officers, and executives responsible for matrix commerce.

“We are seeing the transformative effects of digital monetization across a variety of different markets as customer expectations require businesses to experiment with and rapidly deploy new pricing and billing models,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “We created Gotransverse to serve as a native cloud digital monetization platform designed to power these new business models with multiple pricing options, including one-time purchases, usage-based billing, and subscriptions. Being named to the Constellation ShortList for the sixth year in a row shows that we are enabling today’s business innovators by providing an agile monetization solution to power new revenue models.”

Gotransverse offers an intelligent billing platform that implements subscription- and usage-based pricing on a massive scale. Gotransverse’s platform is designed to help businesses increase revenue and shorten product and service time-to-market through automation and scale with companies as they grow through a native cloud architecture. Known for its extensibility, Gotransverse integrates with other business systems to facilitate workflow and data integrity.

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at internet scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

