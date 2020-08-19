Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Announces Utility Bill Relief Program for Vermonters Impacted by COVID-19

Montpelier, Vt.—Governor Phil Scott today announced $8 million in available grant funding to assist Vermonters with overdue utility bills as a result of economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many Vermonters are struggling to keep up with their basic expenses because of this pandemic, and these grant funds provide necessary relief for those who’ve fallen behind on utility bills,” said Governor Scott. “I’m grateful to the cooperation of Legislature and the Public Service team in funding and implementing this program.”

Developed by the Department of Public Service, the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program includes federal Coronavirus Relief Fund monies as appropriated by the Legislature. The program will provide 100% of eligible outstanding arrearages that are more than 60 days overdue for regulated utility customers with delinquent balances who may face disconnection of service if arrearages go unpaid. Eligible applicants include residential and nonresidential account holders served by a Vermont electric, natural gas, fixed-line telephone service provider or a private water company.

“The State of Emergency has impacted many Vermonters, including individuals who have lost income and small businesses that have lost revenue,” said Public Service Commissioner June Tierney. “This program will help keep Vermonters’ utilities running as we rebuild and recover together.”

Applications will be accepted through November 30, 2020 and grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis until funds are exhausted or by the program’s end date on December 20, 2020, whichever comes first.

For more information about the program and to apply, visit publicservice.vermont.gov or contact the Department at psd.consumer@vermont.gov or 1-800-622-4496.

