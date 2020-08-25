Connected Investors’ PiN5 Upgrade Adds Billions of New Property Records to Real Estate Investment Platform
Launching on July 27, 2020, PiN5 represents the most complete version of the connected investor’s Pre-MLS deal-finding software that allows investors to search properties layer by layer like a data scientist.
Real estate investors who have valued the ability to connect with buyers and sellers locally and across the nation have used the Connected Investors platform to search for properties and perform transactions. Due to COVID-19’s effect in the United States, buyers and sellers in the real estate marketplace have different motivations than before the pandemic began. They need the latest generation of online tools to help them connect. The ability to find properties that fit investors’ specific criteria has become more difficult. Connected Investors’ premise is to help buyers and sellers find each other and transact business and build relationships that can lead to future opportunities. Now with the latest Connected Investors upgrade, PiN5, the platform offers its members enhanced tools, resources and communities to help them discover and execute real estate deals in their own backyards and across the nation.
PiN5 is the platform’s biggest ever upgrade that carries the Connected Investors’ principle forward with these enhancements:
● Industry-leading motivation stacking connects those searching for properties to sellers at precise moments when sellers are most motivated to perform transactions.
● Increased leads per property search: Due to the current state of the real estate marketplace, Connected Investors foresees up to four times the usual number of leads per search in the next 120 days. PiN5’s enhanced search capabilities (billions of new property records) will facilitate investors’ ability to find these properties and determine if they fit search criteria.
● Improved capability to find vacant, probate, shadow inventory, for sale by owner, expired listings, Craigslist listings and dozens more listing types.
PiN5 builds on PiN4’s data-filtering, customizable deal-flow technology and next-generation CRM features. The updated platform makes property searches a scientific process that points investors to their desired transaction type and seller profile.
New members are guided right into the software and training with a state-of-the-art guided tour. For more information on Connected Investors’ PiN5 deal finding software, please contact:
Ailish Dwyer
Public relations
Adwyer@connectedinvestors.com
888-204-7501
About Connected Investors
Connected Investors allows buyers to connect directly with sellers, removing all the middlemen. The platform brings the fintech revolution to real estate investing. Leveraging the largest social networking community dedicated to real estate investors (over 200,000 members), CI’s online marketplace and community connects buyers and sellers with real estate investment opportunities – providing a vast inventory of off-market properties, bulk property packages and more – all of which can be funded through CI’s centralized real estate investment funding portal, CiX.com.
Ailish Dwyer
Connected Investors
+1 888-204-7501
