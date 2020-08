ABA Journal

The U.S. Department of Justice has to file a new brief after running afoul of a Washington, D.C., court rule banning excessive footnotes.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of the District of Columbia ordered a new brief with no more than five footnotes and 25 aggregate lines of footnote text, the National Law Journal reports.

In his minute order Friday, Boasberg said the new brief should be under 25 pages total and should be filed by Aug. 17.

