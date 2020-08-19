BlueCity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLCT), a world’s leading online LGBTQ platform, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.



The LD Micro 500

Date: September 1 - September 4, 2020

Virtual Conference

Format: Management will make presentation on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:00-9:20AM EST, and will also be available for virtual one on one meetings during the event.





ICA Asia Insights Forum

Date: September 21 - September 25, 2020

Virtual Conference

Format: Management will be available for presentation and virtual one on one meetings during the event.

Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their respective institutional sales representative or BlueCity’s Investor Relations Department at ir@blued.com .

About BlueCity

BlueCity is a world’s leading online LGBTQ platform, providing a full suite of services aimed at empowering the LGBTQ community in every aspect of their daily lives. As a central hub of BlueCity’s services and platforms, the Blued mobile app allows our users to connect with each other, express themselves, and access professional health related services and family planning consulting services at their fingertips. Blued has connected more than 49 million registered users as of March 31, 2020 worldwide and has a leading foothold in many markets.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

BlueCity Holdings Limited

Ms. Lingling Kong

Investor Relations Director

Phone: +86 10-5876-9662

Email: ir@blued.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Phone: +86 138-1081-7475

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Phone: +1 973-619-3227

Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com



