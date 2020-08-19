Smile Direct Club Appoints Dr. Riddhi Gangolli Senior Director of Professional Education and Key Opinion Leader Strategy

Veteran Dental Professional Joins Teledentistry Leader to Bolster Direct-to-Office Channel

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the appointment of Riddhi Gangolli, BDS, MS, PhD, to the newly created role of Senior Director of Professional Education and Key Opinion Leader Strategy. Gangolli will work directly with industry professionals to help educate them about SmileDirectClub’s telehealth platform as the company grows its recently expanded direct-to-office offering and SmileDirectClub Partner Network.



“As a company, we are committed to working closely with the dental community as we continue in our mission to make affordable oral care accessible to everyone. We are pleased to welcome Dr. Gangolli to the SmileDirectClub team to continue to build strong relationships with licensed dentists and orthodontists so that they can provide safe, affordable care to more patients,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer, SmileDirectClub. “Riddhi will be instrumental in helping us to further partner with the dental community and grow the understanding, acceptance and use of teledentistry.”

Gangolli, who was most recently Director of Clinical Marketing for Switzerland-based Straumann Group and has served as an innovation research and development scientist for Glidewell Dental in Irvine, Calif., will lead the Company’s industry outreach and act as a liaison to share the latest capabilities and innovations of the SmileDirectClub teledentistry platform. Gangolli earned her Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from Padmashree Dr D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth in Maharashtra, India and practiced dentistry in Mumbai. She holds a Master of Science in Biomaterials and Biomimetics from New York University and earned her Ph.D. in Bioengineering from Temple University.

With approximately 30% of general practitioners offering clear aligner therapy1 and the other 70% not currently offering any orthodontia at all, SmileDirectClub provides dentists and orthodontists with a new option and opportunity to offer patients a safe, effective alternative to braces that costs patients up to 60% less. The appointment of Gangolli follows SmileDirectClub’s recently announced expansion of its direct-to-office SmileDirectClub Partner Network via a partnership with Smile Brands Inc. Through this partnership with Smile Brands and its 450 affiliated dental practices across 18 states, consumers will now be able to begin their SmileDirectClub journey from a dentist chair, at a SmileShop or with a doctor-prescribed impression kit.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and the fastest-growing teledentistry provider, serving over one million customers around the world.

1A Direct-to-Consumer Clear Aligner Provider; Time to Join the Club? William Blair. October 7, 2019.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com .