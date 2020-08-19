Aben Resources Commences Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle Region

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCBB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) (the “Aben or the Company”) is pleased to announce that they have commenced drilling at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle region of NW British Columbia. The drill program is designed to test a new area with high-grade surface samples from outcrop.



PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

High-grade surface samples returned values ranging from 10.0 to 43.4 g/t Au (grams per tonne), 29.2 to 46.0 g/t Ag and 1.3 to 4.6% Cu in multiple rock samples from outcrop.

Mineralized horizon from Hole FK-53 averaged (1.2 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag and 0.3 % Cu over 19.0m) located 110m directly below the area of High-Grade surface samples.

Drilling targets potential fault offset of North Boundary Zone.

Initial Drill Targets

The initial area of focus will be on the West bank of the Boundary Valley, roughly 500m south of the high-grade mineralized zone at North Boundary. This area is host to a 300m-long corridor of polymetallic mineralization that has returned gold grades ranging from 10.0 to 43.4 g/t Au (grams per tonne), 29.2 to 46.0 g/t Ag and 1.3 to 4.6% Cu in multiple rock samples from outcrop. Drill hole FK19-53 intersected a mineralized horizon located 110m directly below these surface samples that averaged 1.2 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag and 0.3 % Cu over 19.0m, illustrating the continuity of mineralization over significant vertical extent. The Au-Ag-Cu mineralization and alteration seen in Drill hole FK19-53 core closely resembles mineralization previously discovered by Aben at the high-grade North Boundary zone.

38.7 g/t Au over 10.0m from 114.0-124.0m including 331.0 g/t Au over 1.0m from Hole FK18-10. Also 22.0 g/t Au, 22.4 g/t Ag over 4.0m from 84.0-88.0m



from 114.0-124.0m including over 1.0m from Hole FK18-10. Also over 4.0m from 84.0-88.0m 6.7 g/t Au, 6.4 g/t Ag and 0.9% Cu over 10.0m , including 18.9 g/t Au, 16.6 g/t Ag and 2.2% Cu over 3.0m in Hole FK17-04



, including over 3.0m in Hole FK17-04 21.5 g/t Au, 28.5 g/t Ag and 3.1% Cu over 6.0m from Hole FK17-05

Of note, this mineralized corridor is located West of the Nelson Creek fault, previously thought to cut off the polymetallic mineralization found East of the Nelson Creek fault at North Boundary. A large and untested magnetic anomaly is located 190m west of the mineralized trend in a scree-covered area with little outcrop present. The coincident magnetic anomaly combined with the confirmed precious metal mineralization in both outcrop and drill core from this area make for a compelling target that will be further explored during this season.

Forrest Kerr Project:

The Forrest Kerr Property consists of 4 separate claim blocks comprised of 56 mineral claims (23,397 ha) and is owned 100% by Aben Resources. Numerous areas of interest have been identified since Aben began systematic exploration in 2016, with a total of 70 drill holes (21,968m/72,055’) completed to date by Aben. The Boundary Valley hosts significant surface gold mineralization and complex structural intersections, both of which are important indicators of the potential for discovery of more sub-surface high-grade gold mineralization.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.



About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.



“Jim Pettit”

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

