Questex’s ‘World Tea Virtual Summit: What Now?’ to Take Place Oct. 12-14, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 -- Questex's World Tea Virtual Summit: What Now?, taking place Oct. 12-14, 2020, will feature tea industry leaders who'll explore the global state of tea, opportunities and challenges, trends, and how to stay relevant in 2020 in both product development and messaging, among other topics. Registration for the digital event, along with the full conference program, will be available in early September at https://www.worldteaexpo.com/virtualsummit.



World Tea Virtual Summit – from the organizers of the World Tea Conference + Expo and World Tea Academy – will feature insightful educational sessions, a New Product Showcase, The Best of Tea Awards, a virtual happy hour and opportunities to connect with the industry. The keynote will be presented by Sebastian Michaelis, “The Man with the Million Pounds Taste Buds” and the director of tea buying and blending at Tata Global Beverages (International).

“We’re delighted to bring the tea community together again for three days of learning, sharing ideas, reconnecting and networking virtually, in addition to supporting one another as we continue the shared journey through COVID-19,” said Tim McLucas, vice president, bar and restaurant, Questex Hospitality Group. “We invite the international tea and beverage industry to attend this October, as well as retailers and other businesses interested in tea.”

The summit’s educational agenda will cover an array of topics and feature industry experts, including: Peter Goggi, President, The Tea Association of the USA; Daniel Lewis, Certified Tea Sommelier and Tea Master, T by Daniel; Tony Tellin, Co-Founder, A. Tellin Company; Rona Tison, Executive Vice President – Corporate Relations & PR, ITO EN (North America) INC; Maria Uspenski, Founder and CEO, The Tea Spot; and Shabnam Weber, President, The Tea and Herbal Association of Canada; among others.

The World Tea Virtual Summit sponsors are ITO EN, Menna and The Tea Spot.

To inquire about the World Tea Virtual Summit or to become a sponsor, contact the World Tea Conference & Expo team at worldtea@questex.com. And be sure to follow the upcoming event on Twitter (@worldteamedia) and Facebook and Instagram (@worldteaexpo), or via #WorldTea2020.

World Tea Conference + Expo 2021

Next year, Questex will also present the World Tea Conference + Expo, July 14-16, 2021 in Denver, Colo. Conference delegates will experience new tea products, discover new ways to profit from tea across vertical markets, gain insights on starting or running a tea business, hear about the latest tea trends, and discuss tea issues in the global marketplace.

Questex Hospitality, organizer of the World Tea Conference + Expo and the World Tea Virtual Summit, opens doors and expands opportunities for an entire world of qualified hospitality owners, operators, suppliers and industry professionals eager to do business. The company focuses on connecting buyers and senior-level decision makers across the supply chain.



