Lendlease Corporation Limited Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lendlease Corporation Limited ("Lendlease" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: LLESY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on whether Lendlease and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Lendlease announced on November 9, 2018 that it required a previously unannounced provision of AU$350M due to significant underperformance in its engineering division relating to a number of projects.

Over the next full trading day, Lendlease's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $3.12 per ADR, or 24%, on this news, to close at $9.48 per ADR on November 12, 2018.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

