HDFC Bank Limited Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC" or the "Company") (NYSE: HDB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud. The investigation focuses on allegations that HDFC Bank may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

The Economic Times reported on July 13, 2020 that HDFC Bank had "conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit's former head." On July 13, 2020, HDFC Bank's American depositary receipt price fell $1.37 per share, or 2.83%, on this news, to close at $47.02 per share.

HDFC Bank reported its financial results on July 19, 2020 for the first quarter of the Bank's 2021 fiscal year, reporting a deterioration in its asset quality and missing analyst estimates with respect to net profit.

Then, on August 6, 2020, the publication The Print reported that in July 2020, the Reserve Bank of India was informed by Experian Plc’s Indian unit that "HDFC Bank has been late in providing details of its loans, including the repayment status of its millions of retail borrowers" and that "[s]uch tardiness has been an issue for about two years."

