CB2 Insights Adds Insurance Industry Veteran Pam Galassini to its Leadership Team

Galassini brings more than 20 years of experience in the Insurance and Payor industry as a former Medco Health Solutions, Inc executive

Galassini will help drive growth for CB2 in developing a sales channel with small-to medium-sized businesses (“SMB”) in the United States for Skylight Health Direct Primary Care services

SMB’s represent nearly 48% of the total employee workforce in the US and among the highest rate of the uninsured population

Over the coming months, CB2 will develop and deploy a strategy to bring its Direct Primary Care services to small and medium sized employers across the US, with a total addressable market of more than 60 million Americans and USD $4.2 billion.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), announced today that it has appointed former Medco Health Solutions, Inc executive Pam Galassini to its leadership team as Senior Vice President, Business Development. Within this role, Galassini will support CB2 Insights initiatives to drive engagement and sales in the US for its Skylight Health Direct Primary Care (“DPC”) offering to small- to medium-sized businesses (“SMB”).

Galassini brings more than 20 years of pharmacy benefit management, payor insights and pharmaceutical manufacturer strategies and solutions experience to Merida Capital. Throughout the nearly two decades spent at Medco Health Solutions, Inc., which was acquired for $29B by Express Scripts in 2011, Pam served in a number of roles within the organization, including as the company’s Pharmaceutical Strategies & Solutions Senior Vice President, Government & Labor Senior Vice President and the Central Region Vice President of Sales. Galassini also currently serves on the operating team of Merida Capital working its group of portfolio companies. CB2 Insights is a Merida Capital portfolio company.

SMB’s in the US employ approximately 60 million people each year accounting for nearly 48% of the country’s total employee workforce. The highest rate of uninsured workers are found among employees in small firms or self-employed. 35% of workers in small firms are found to be uninsured compared to 13% in large firms of 100 employees of more. This leaves a significant gap in healthcare coverage. Skylight’s DPC service is a fixed membership model that costs $199 a year and is designed to offer affordable and accessible coverage for all. This suggests a USD $4.2 billion addressable market for CB2. Further, Skylight’s team of patient enrollment coordinators can work with patients to help them in qualifying for Medicare and Medicaid for additional services covered by insurance.

“Over the coming months, CB2 will be developing and deploying a strategy to target SMB’s, offering them a platform to helps solve the needs of healthcare services for their employees,” said Prad Sekar, CEO, CB2 Insights. “This strong B2B channel will provide a robust pathway for patient growth for CB2 while enabling a much-needed service for US employees. We are excited to have Pam’s expertise and leadership guiding this initiative.”

“The ability to bring access to affordable primary care to a broad section of the healthcare market that has been traditionally under-served represents an incredibly exciting opportunity. CB2 Insights has created that rare offering in which all stakeholders are served, and healthcare is improved for everyone involved,” said Pam Galassini.

Under its existing stock option plan, the company has granted executives 2,736,440 stock options vested over 18 months.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII OTCQB:CBIIF) CB2 Insights is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. Our mission to mainstream alternative health treatments into traditional healthcare by recognizing the need for patient treatment diversity, and the impacts of integrating alternative and conventional medicine. The Company works primarily to roster and treat patients who are seeking alternative treatments due to the ineffectiveness of conventional medicine, and the inability to find support through their existing care network, or in some cases, inability to access a primary care network. Medical services offered by the Company are defined as Integrative medicine, where we work to understand the real world evidence for the safety, impact and effectiveness of medical treatments including plant based medicines that often lack sufficient research and therefore adoption by conventional healthcare providers.

To support patient care and positive health outcomes, the Company is also focused on advancing safety and efficacy research surrounding alternative health treatments by monitoring and assessing Real-World Data (RWD) and providing Real-World Evidence (RWE) through our proprietary technology, data analytics, and a full service contract research organization.

The Company’s primary operations are in the United States, with application to its insights, technology and research services deployed in other International markets including Canada, United Kingdom and Colombia.

The Company’s disciplined operating model allows patients to receive access to care in a time efficient and cost-effective manner. Utilizing virtual telehealth and over 30 physical brick and mortar clinics, the Company currently treats over 100,000 patients across 12 States. Utilizing proprietary technology and data analytic platforms, the Company is able to monitor, study and assess a variety of healthcare treatments and products for the safety, efficacy and effectiveness. The Company believes it is well positioned to be the research and technology partner of choice for multiple stakeholders including Big Pharma, Life Sciences, Regulatory Bodies and Payors within the traditional and integrative medical industry.

Forward Looking Statements



Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in CB2’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s unaudited financial results and projected growth.

Although CB2 has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CB2 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CB2 does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

