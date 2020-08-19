Regenerative Medicine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.1% to Reach USD 151,949.5 Billion by 2026 | Global Market Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast Report [2019-2026]

Key Companies Covered in the Regenerative Medicine Market Report Are Integra LifeSciences Corporation, CELGENE CORPORATION, Medtronic, American CryoStem Corporation, Tissue Regenix, Avita Medical, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences Corporation and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The regenerative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 151,949.5 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.

The growing R&D investment by key players for the development of innovative regenerative therapies can be a vital factor enabling the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026” the market size stood at USD 23,841.5 Million in 2018. The growing organ transplantation surgeries will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The other highlights of the report include:

• Targeted analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market;

• Detailed study of the factors, trends, and constraints shaping the market;

• Careful evaluation of the regional dynamics influencing the market; and

Market Driver:

Escalating Cases of Genetic Disorders to Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders can be an essential factor enabling the growth of the market. Similarly, the growing incidence of genetic disorders will fuel demand for the market. The growing investment in R&D activities by major market players will have a positive impact on the regenerative medicine market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in March 2018, SanBio Group, a leader in regenerative medicine and therapies for neurological disorders announced that it has made a deal with Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC, a cell manufacturing company for the development and manufacturing of innovative regenerative medicines. Furthermore, the rising cases of neurological disorders will influence the healthy growth of the market. The growing healthcare expenditure in developed and developing countries will boost the market in the forthcoming years.

The ongoing clinical trials and robust pipeline products in stem cell and gene therapy will contribute tremendously to the growth of the market. The rising utilization of skin substitutes, grafts, bone matrix, and other tissue-engineered regenerative medicine in orthopedic and neurosurgical applications will augment the growth of the market.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Regional Analysis:

Development of Novel Therapies to Favor Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 9,128.2 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies. The growing launch of novel therapeutics and the availability of advanced technologies along with clinical trials will support growth in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the

developing healthcare infrastructure and facilities. The increasing stem cell research in developing countries such as India, Japan China will contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, In April 2013, the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare approved Regenerative Medicine law. The growing number of clinical developments of regenerative and cell-based therapies will drive the market in the region.

The increasing government initiatives for human embryonic stem cell research and development will further encourage growth in the region. The surge in geriatric patients, the evolving lifestyle of people, and the growing need for novel therapies are factors likely to aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific.





Key Development:

2018: Novartis announced that it has received EU’s approval for one-time gene therapy Luxturna, to restore vision in people with rare and genetically-associated retinal disease.

The Report Lists the Main Players Operating in the Market:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

CELGENE CORPORATION

Medtronic

American CryoStem Corporation

Tissue Regenix

Avita Medical

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Smith & Nephew

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Product

• Cell Therapy

• Gene Therapy

• Tissue Engineering

• Platelet Rich Plasma

By Application

• Orthopedics

• Wound Care

• Oncology

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





