Phonak introduces Paradise, a new paradigm in hearing aid sound quality

Paradise technology takes breakthrough Marvel platform to the next level with Motion Sensor Hearing, helping consumers rediscover the wonders of sound

/EIN News/ -- Stäfa, Switzerland, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crisp, natural sound, brilliant speech understanding, and personalized noise cancelling

Universal connectivity enhanced with new Tap Control, Motion Sensor Hearing and multiple Bluetooth® connections

Personalized digital solutions via empowering smart apps

Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces next-generation Paradise hearing technology and introduces Audéo™ Paradise, the multifunctional hearing aid that delivers an excellent hearing experience with industry-leading wireless connectivity. With a host of newly developed hardware and software features working perfectly in sync, Paradise gives access to subtle layers and textures of sounds in numerous environments. An integrated motion sensor detects when the wearer is moving and having a conversation and can automatically steer the hearing aid microphones for brilliant speech understanding. With Paradise hearing aids, consumers can have hands-free conversations while connecting with popular voice assistants like Siri®, Google Assistant™ or Amazon Alexa® via a double tap of their ear.

A New Paradigm in Sound Quality

Audéo Paradise is the first hearing aid to benefit from Sonova’s new sound processing chip, PRISM (Processing Real-time Intelligent Sound Management), which allows a host of newly developed hardware and software features to help consumers rediscover the wonders of sound from the moment they are fit. The hearing aids deliver crisp, natural sound in any environment for excellent sound quality. In quiet situations, soft voices over distance are enhanced by a speech enhancer. With Motion Sensor Hearing, the hearing aids can detect when the wearer is moving while having a conversation and will automatically adjust the directional microphones to focus on the direction of speech. Paradise wearers will also have more control over how they hear thanks to a new personalized noise cancelling feature in the myPhonak app.

“When creating our latest hearing solution, we turned to nature for inspiration,” said Martin Grieder, Group Vice President of Marketing for Sonova. “Hearing is such an intricate part of our existence and fundamental for our overall well-being. Nature is also the source of so many sounds that can soothe, relax and comfort us. What better way to rediscover sound than with a hearing aid inspired by nature itself – Phonak Audéo™ Paradise.”

Universal connectivity

Phonak’s breakthrough universal connectivity features have also been enhanced for more ease-of-use. With new Tap Control, consumers can activate popular voice assistants, answer or reject calls, or even pause or resume audio streaming by tapping on their ear. Multiple simultaneous Bluetooth connections are now possible, allowing the wearer to easily switch streamed audio from one device to another across virtually any smart device or operating system.

Personalized Digital Solutions

With Paradise, Phonak also introduces a suite of personalized digital solutions so that hearing aid wearers can get the most out of their new hearing aids. Through the myPhonak app, consumers can now easily adjust the level of background noise, and even receive a hearing test directly through hearing aids without leaving their home. The Phonak Hearing Screener has also been upgraded so that any person can quickly receive a hearing assessment online.

Phonak Paradise is powered by proven lithium-ion rechargeable battery technology and provides a full day of listening including audio streaming¹:. Audéo Paradise will be available for order by licensed hearing care professionals in the U.S. begining August 19. It will be offered in all performance levels across four models, all Roger compatible, including the Audéo P-RT, a lithium-ion rechargeable model with telecoil.

¹ Expected battery life of 16 hours, including 8 hours of AutoSense OS 4.0 listening paired with 4 hours of BT classic streaming and 4 hours of TV Connector streaming

Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Sonova AG is under license.

Google Assistant™ is a trademark of Google LLC.

Siri® is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Alexa® is a trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

Attachments

Florence Camenzind Phonak Global +41 58 928 33 25 florence.camenzind@phonak.com John Urbaniak Phonak USA +1 331 204 2799 john.urbaniak@sonova.com