Safe-T Appoints Former CEO and board member of CyberSponse Inc. and Former Head of the Civilian Division, Israel National Cyber Bureau, to its Advisory Committee

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, is pleased to announce the addition of new members to its Advisory Committee.

Safe-T’s Advisory Committee is tasked with investigating privacy and security challenges, providing insight into market trends, supporting the company’s executive teams with strategic guidance and sharing the diverse perspectives and expertise of its members in areas that are key to Safe-T’s business.

About our new advisors:

Mr. Larry D Johnson, Former CEO and board member at CyberSponse Inc. A cyber Automation, Orchestration & Incident Response platform that automates cyber incident response through the combination of integrated technologies and automated responses. Mr. Johnson built a non-venture backed business, increasing revenues year to year from a negative to a positive cash flow to over 3M of EBITA, driving profit and market growth, raising capital and executing an exit strategy. The company was purchased by Fortinet Inc., a 2-billion-dollar global security product company. As CEO, he led the company to profitability in 12 months and an exit at a purchase price exceeding 7X of annual recurring revenue. Mr. Johnson is also the former Special Agent in Charge of all US Secret Service criminal investigations. He developed the first cyber intelligence unit within all the Federal Government & Law Enforcement community and as a result, played a key leadership role in the largest to date Federal International cyber-criminal investigation in US law enforcement history (Operation Firewall).

Mr. Rami Efrati, an expert in Cyber Technology Strategic Methods, is the former Head the Civilian Division of the Israel National Cyber Bureau in the Prime Minister's Office. Brig. Gen. (Res.) Efrati has served in the Israel Defense Forces for more than twenty-eight years. He commanded numerous prestigious operational and technological positions in Military Intelligence and received the Creative Thinking Award from the Director of Military Intelligence. Mr. Efrati also has 20 years of civilian experience and has been involved in entrepreneurial activities with both start-up and established companies in the Cyber-Security, High Tech and Bio-Technology sectors.

“The Advisory Committee serves a vital function for Safe-T. Its members provide valuable advice and recommendations, and support our business development, implementation and globalization. Each advisor brings significant experience and contribution to the achievement of our mission” said Safe-T’s CEO, Shachar Daniel. “We are delighted to be joined by Mr. Larry D Johnson and Mr. Rami Efrati, two internationally recognized experts with high valued experience, who further enforce our existing Advisory Committee with additional and relevant expertise and knowledge. We look forward to working together”.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the contribution of the Advisory Committee to its business development, implementation, globalization, and ability to achieve its mission. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

