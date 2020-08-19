Industrial Batteries Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Description
The global Industrial Batteries Market is studied in great detail in the new research report, which provides the readers with an accurate overview of the market’s historical growth patterns and further provides studied forecasts regarding the global Industrial Batteries Market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers and restraints operating on the global Industrial Batteries Market are also analyzed in the report to give readers a clear idea of what is driving and holding back the market, respectively. Key tactics and competitive strategies used major players are also analyzed in the competitive analysis section of the report, which profiles major market players in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the global Industrial Batteries Market’s competitive landscape and dynamics.
Industrial Batteries market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Batteries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Batteries market is segmented into
Lead-acid Batteries
Lithium-based Batteries
Nickel-based Batteries
Others
Segment by Application, the Industrial Batteries market is segmented into
Telecom & Data Communication
Industrial Equipment
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup
Grid-Level Energy Storage
Others
The major vendors covered:
Johnson Controls
Exide Technologies
EnerSys
SAFT Groupe
GS Yuasa
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Industrial Batteries market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Industrial Batteries market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Batteries Product Introduction
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Industrial Batteries Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Lead-acid Batteries
1.4.3 Lithium-based Batteries
1.4.4 Nickel-based Batteries
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Telecom & Data Communication
1.5.3 Industrial Equipment
1.5.4 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup
1.5.5 Grid-Level Energy Storage
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
....
8 Corporate Profiles
8.1 Johnson Controls
8.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
8.1.2 Johnson Controls Overview
8.1.3 Johnson Controls Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.1.4 Johnson Controls Product Description
8.1.5 Johnson Controls Related Developments
8.2 Exide Technologies
8.2.1 Exide Technologies Corporation Information
8.2.2 Exide Technologies Overview
8.2.3 Exide Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.2.4 Exide Technologies Product Description
8.2.5 Exide Technologies Related Developments
8.3 EnerSys
8.3.1 EnerSys Corporation Information
8.3.2 EnerSys Overview
8.3.3 EnerSys Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.3.4 EnerSys Product Description
8.3.5 EnerSys Related Developments
8.4 SAFT Groupe
8.4.1 SAFT Groupe Corporation Information
8.4.2 SAFT Groupe Overview
8.4.3 SAFT Groupe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.4.4 SAFT Groupe Product Description
8.4.5 SAFT Groupe Related Developments
8.5 GS Yuasa
8.5.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information
8.5.2 GS Yuasa Overview
8.5.3 GS Yuasa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.5.4 GS Yuasa Product Description
8.5.5 GS Yuasa Related Developments
Continued...
