Wine Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2020 Analysis And Forecasts to 2025
Description
Segment by Type, the Wine market is segmented into
Price below 20 USD
Price 20-50 USD
Price over 50 USD
Segment by Application, the Wine market is segmented into
Retail Market
Auction Sales
The major companies include:
E&J Gallo
The Wine Group
Constellation Brands
Castel
Accolade Wines
Cantine Riunite & CIV
Concha y Toro
Treasury Wine Estates
Grupo Penaflor
Pernod-Ricard
Bronco Wine
Caviro
Trinchero Family Estates
Antinori
Changyu
Casella Family Brands
Diageo
China Great Wall Wine
Jacob‘s Creek
Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Price below 20 USD
1.2.3 Price 20-50 USD
1.2.4 Price over 50 USD
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Retail Market
1.3.3 Auction Sales
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
....
4 Company Profiles
4.1 E&J Gallo
4.1.1 E&J Gallo Corporation Information
4.1.2 E&J Gallo Description, Business Overview
4.1.3 E&J Gallo Wine Products Offered
4.1.4 E&J Gallo Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
4.1.5 E&J Gallo Wine Revenue by Product
4.1.6 E&J Gallo Wine Revenue by Application
4.1.7 E&J Gallo Wine Revenue by Geographic Area
4.1.8 E&J Gallo Wine Revenue by Sales Channel
4.1.9 E&J Gallo Recent Development
4.2 The Wine Group
4.2.1 The Wine Group Corporation Information
4.2.2 The Wine Group Description, Business Overview
4.2.3 The Wine Group Wine Products Offered
4.2.4 The Wine Group Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
4.2.5 The Wine Group Wine Revenue by Product
4.2.6 The Wine Group Wine Revenue by Application
4.2.7 The Wine Group Wine Revenue by Geographic Area
4.2.8 The Wine Group Wine Revenue by Sales Channel
4.2.9 The Wine Group Recent Development
4.3 Constellation Brands
4.3.1 Constellation Brands Corporation Information
4.3.2 Constellation Brands Description, Business Overview
4.3.3 Constellation Brands Wine Products Offered
4.3.4 Constellation Brands Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
4.3.5 Constellation Brands Wine Revenue by Product
4.3.6 Constellation Brands Wine Revenue by Application
4.3.7 Constellation Brands Wine Revenue by Geographic Area
4.3.8 Constellation Brands Wine Revenue by Sales Channel
4.3.9 Constellation Brands Recent Development
4.4 Castel
4.5 Accolade Wines
4.6 Cantine Riunite & CIV
4.7 Concha y Toro
4.8 Treasury Wine Estates
4.9 Grupo Penaflor
4.10 Pernod-Ricard
4.11 Bronco Wine
4.12 Caviro
4.13 Trinchero Family Estates
4.14 Antinori
4.15 Changyu
4.16 Casella Family Brands
4.17 Diageo
4.18 China Great Wall Wine
4.19 Jacob‘s Creek
4.20 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates
Continued...
