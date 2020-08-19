Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State minister highlights ambassador Luís de Almeida's role in Angolan cause

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 19 - Minister of State for the Social Affairs Carolina Cerqueira Tuesday in Luanda stressed the patriotism, humility and commitment of Ambassador Luís de Almeida to peace, democracy and social justice in Angola.,

Carolina Cerqueira was speaking to the press after paying tribute to the deceased diplomat last Thursday in Luanda, at the age of 87, victim of illness.

The official said that throughout his life and career, Luís de Almeida gave the best of himself for the dream of seeing a developed and thriving country.  

 “His memory will certainly remain in our history books and I encourage youth to keep alive their example of patriotism, humility, friendly and committed to peace, democracy and social justice”, stressed the official.

Luís de Almeida represented the Angolan State in several countries, with stress to Germany, France, Morocco, the Netherlands, at the African Union and the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

 

