UK Brand Mint Formations Launches Guide to Starting a Company in Britain
Mint Formations, a specialist provider of UK company formation services and support, has launched a comprehensive guide to starting up a company within the UK.LONDON, UK, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Company formation expert, Mint Formations, has launched a new guide for aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners looking to establish themselves amongst the 5.9 million businesses currently operating in the UK. With an average salary of £52k per annum –– and reportedly higher job satisfaction rates than traditional employment –– the idea of business ownership proves an alluring prospect for hundreds of thousands of individuals every year. Over 1,500 new businesses are started in the UK every day.
Starting a small business is rewarding when successful, but the process is also fraught with peril. 20% of UK businesses fail after one year, with 50% failing by year five. The lifecycle of a successful business is often secured by a strong start. Laying the foundations for future prosperity has proven to be a key factor in the longevity of a business.
The guide to starting a small business from Mint Formations aims to help secure that bright future.
“The later stages of business success are often sculpted by the early days of strategy. ” comments Rajesh Velayuthasamy, co-founder of Mint Formations. “Setting yourself up for long-term viability promises greater stability than charging headfirst into battle with a half-baked idea, even if you think it’s a really great idea.”
“As formation specialists, we’ve helped many new businesses start their journey to success over the years. Our experience and observations tell us that there is a right way of doing things and a wrong way of doing things. Our guide to starting a small business is all about following the essential steps to securing that long-term viability. It’s easy to follow and can be used by anyone to craft a roadmap to success.”
The Mint Formations guide covers eight steps to success, starting with conceptualisation and finishing with earning income for the first time. Details within the guide also include FAQs, common misconceptions about starting a business and more.
Both first-time business owners and veterans of the industry alike are at risk of failure. While middle-aged and experienced business owners are more likely to see their businesses thrive past the 10-year marker, many of this demographic still find their companies going under relatively early. Velayuthasamy is confident anyone looking to start up a new enterprise can benefit from the messages within the Mint Formations guide.
