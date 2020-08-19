Global Career Assessment Systems Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
Global Corporate Assessment Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Psychometric Tests, Aptitude Tests, Domain Tests, In-Person Interviews, and Others), by Application (Recruitment of Frontline Employee, Recruitment of Managers, Internal Assessment and Promotion) Forecast 2019-2025.
The global corporate assessment service market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The growing multinationals across the globe area major factor to propel the growth of the market. The corporate assessment guides the corporate to select the best suitable employee from the group of too many applicants on the basis of selected criteria by the employers. Owing to the advantages that this solution offer they are being actively adopted by different industry vertical which in turn is driving the growth of the global market.
The corporate assessment service market is classified on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into psychometric tests, aptitude tests, domain tests, in-person interviews, and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented into the recruitment of frontline employees, recruitment of managers, internal assessment, and promotion.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Online Assessment
Offline Assessment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Certification Assessment
Recruitment Assessment
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hogan Assessments
Talent Plus
AON
Psytech
CEB
Korn Ferry
Cubiks
Aspiring Minds
Performanse
TT Success Insight
NSEIT
TeamLease
Chandler Macleod
AssessFirst
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
