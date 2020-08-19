Covid-19 Impact on Point of Care Lipid Test Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast 2025

A new market study, titled “Point of Care Lipid Test Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Overview:

The 7th edition of Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics report takes a deep look at the POC diagnostic industry, part of a paradigm shift from curative medicine to predictive, personalized, and preemptive medicine.

Global Market Analysis

The global POC testing market is composed of two major categories: professional testing, which includes physician office labs, clinic labs, employer labs, and hospital labs, and self-testing, which includes home, drug store testing, and continuous glucose testing. The report presents market analysis by product categories, market analysis by subcategory, market analysis by device technology, market analysis by country (including the United States, Europe, Japan, and rest of world), and competitive analysis.

The following global market data is provided:

Global POC Test Market, 2019-2025 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Global POC Testing Market Analysis by Product Category, 2019 (in millions $) (Self-Testing, Professional Testing, Total)

Global POC Self-Testing Market Analysis by Product Category, 2019 (in millions$) (Glucose [includes CGM], Pregnancy & Fertility, Fecal Occult Blood, Rapid Coagulation, Drugs of Abuse, Urine, Infectious Disease, Lipid, Total)

Global POC Self-Testing Market Analysis by Product Category, 2019 (by %) (Infectious Disease, Urine, DOA, Coagulation, FOB, Pregnancy, Glucose)

Global POC Professional Testing Market Analysis by Product Subcategory, 2019 (in millions$) (Drugs of Abuse, Glucose includes HbA1c, Blood & Electrolytes, Infectious Disease, Rapid Coagulation, Fecal Occult Blood, Cardiac Markers, Lipid, Pregnancy & Fertility, Miscellaneous, Urine, Cancer Tumor Markers, Total)

Global POC Professional Testing Market Analysis by Product Subcategory, 2019 (by %) (Tumor Markers, Urine, Misc, Pregnancy, Lipid, Cardiac Markers, Rapid Coag, FOB, Infectious Disease, Blood/ Electrolytes, Glucose/ HbA1c, DOA)

POC Testing by End-user, 2019 (%) (Hospitals, Others)

Global POC Market by Technology by Sales, 2019 (%) (LFA, Biosensors, Analyzers, Strips)

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

PoC Lipid Test Instrument

PoC Lipid Test Consumables

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hyperlipidemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Hyperlipoproteinemia

Tangier Disease

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Abaxis Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Polymer Technology Systems

Samsung Electronics Corporation

Alere Inc.

...

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Point of Care Lipid Test by Players

4 Point of Care Lipid Test by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Point of Care Lipid Test Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Continued………

