Covid-19 Impact on Point of Care Lipid Test Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast 2025
The 7th edition of Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics report takes a deep look at the POC diagnostic industry, part of a paradigm shift from curative medicine to predictive, personalized, and preemptive medicine.
Global Market Analysis
The global POC testing market is composed of two major categories: professional testing, which includes physician office labs, clinic labs, employer labs, and hospital labs, and self-testing, which includes home, drug store testing, and continuous glucose testing. The report presents market analysis by product categories, market analysis by subcategory, market analysis by device technology, market analysis by country (including the United States, Europe, Japan, and rest of world), and competitive analysis.
The following global market data is provided:
Global POC Test Market, 2019-2025 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)
Global POC Testing Market Analysis by Product Category, 2019 (in millions $) (Self-Testing, Professional Testing, Total)
Global POC Self-Testing Market Analysis by Product Category, 2019 (in millions$) (Glucose [includes CGM], Pregnancy & Fertility, Fecal Occult Blood, Rapid Coagulation, Drugs of Abuse, Urine, Infectious Disease, Lipid, Total)
Global POC Self-Testing Market Analysis by Product Category, 2019 (by %) (Infectious Disease, Urine, DOA, Coagulation, FOB, Pregnancy, Glucose)
Global POC Professional Testing Market Analysis by Product Subcategory, 2019 (in millions$) (Drugs of Abuse, Glucose includes HbA1c, Blood & Electrolytes, Infectious Disease, Rapid Coagulation, Fecal Occult Blood, Cardiac Markers, Lipid, Pregnancy & Fertility, Miscellaneous, Urine, Cancer Tumor Markers, Total)
Global POC Professional Testing Market Analysis by Product Subcategory, 2019 (by %) (Tumor Markers, Urine, Misc, Pregnancy, Lipid, Cardiac Markers, Rapid Coag, FOB, Infectious Disease, Blood/ Electrolytes, Glucose/ HbA1c, DOA)
POC Testing by End-user, 2019 (%) (Hospitals, Others)
Global POC Market by Technology by Sales, 2019 (%) (LFA, Biosensors, Analyzers, Strips)
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
PoC Lipid Test Instrument
PoC Lipid Test Consumables
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertriglyceridemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Hyperlipoproteinemia
Tangier Disease
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Abaxis Inc.
Roche Diagnostics
Polymer Technology Systems
Samsung Electronics Corporation
Alere Inc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Point of Care Lipid Test by Players
4 Point of Care Lipid Test by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Point of Care Lipid Test Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Continued………
