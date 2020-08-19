Ocean Cruise Trousim Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

A new market study, titled “Ocean Cruise Trousim Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Overviwe:-

The inclusion of new ships for cruising to gain immense popularity in the market. The global tourism market is expected to witness an accelerating trend of the introduction of new cruise ships during the forecast period. There are more than 25 cruise ships about to be launched in 2018, owing to the incremental growth in the demand for cruise tourism over the past five years. The analysts have predicted that the cruise tourism market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2025.

Market Overview

Increase in onboard facilities and offerings

Over the past few years, there has been a noteworthy expansion in the inclusion of carious onboard activities in the itineraries. Inclusion of exciting, fun, and recreational activities such as shopping, gaming, sports, casino in the itineraries is expected to drive growth in the global cruise tourism market.

Environmental concerns

With cruise ships carrying around thousands of passengers along with crew members, these ships generate substantial amount of waste daily. Thus, cruising face biggest threat from environmental concerns.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the cruise tourism market during the 2018-2022, view this report.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Big Ships

Small Ships

Segmentation by service: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Passenger Tickets

Onboard and Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Carnival Corporation

Royal Caribbean

MSC Cruises

Genting Hong Kong

Norwegian Cruise Lines

Saga Cruises (Saga Group)

Disney Cruise

Bohai Cruise

Marella Cruises (TUI)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

