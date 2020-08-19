Kiwi Company, Organic Initiative, Supports U.S. Schools

Oi is helping U.S. Schools with easy fundraising

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Initiative (Oi), producers of 100 percent certified organic cotton feminine hygiene products, today announced its bid to help all schools in the U.S. obtain much needed financial help with a unique way of fundraising.

Effective immediately and continuing until December 31, 2020, five percent (5%) of all purchases made on Oi’s websites (www.oi4me.com and www.oigirl.com) will be donated to the school nominated for that purchase.

“Oi recognizes the tremendous burden all schools are facing during this crazy world of a pandemic. We have been inundated with requests for help and want to give back to the community,” says Oi’s Co-Founder and CEO, Helen Robinson.

Most U.S. schools are unable to operate their normal fundraising efforts. Instead schools are focusing on navigating distance learning and ensuring that those schools that do open are kept safe for students and teachers, and have little time available for much needed fundraising.

Oi makes it easy for all schools to obtain much needed funds. In order to receive the donation from Oi, the school does not need to do anything. By communicating the opportunity to the students, teachers, parents and care-givers, as well as the wider community schools can help increase the amount of the donation it will receive from Oi. Schools can request a flyer from Oi to send out to parents and supporters at: info@oi4me.com

Oi is made from ethically sourced 100 percent organic cotton certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and BioGro, New Zealand’s leading organic certification. Oi tampons, pads and panty liners are free from synthetics, chemical sprays, perfumes and dyes. Every component of Oi products – including the packaging – is designed to help reduce the lifetime impact of synthetics, plastics and chemicals on the environment as well as on women and girls’ bodies.

Oi entered the U.S. market 18 months ago and is found in most major retailers and online. It has the only range of certified organic Oi Girls line, designed for early menstruators.

Not only is Oi helping all schools, it wants to save the planet at the same time. “We are creating more than 128 thousand tons of feminine hygiene waste in the U.S. alone each year,” said Robinson. “Shockingly, there’s as much plastic in most boxes of pads as there are in four plastic grocery bags. We simply must start making changes for our health and for the earth.”

For more information about Oi, visit www.oi4me.com – #createchangetogether #careforyourworld

About Organic Initiative

Organic Initiative (Oi) is a New Zealand-originated company focused on removing plastic, synthetics and chemicals from hygiene products. Oi’s range delivers premium, organic, healthy, and yet affordable women’s sanitary products. Oi’s tampons, pads and liners are certified organic by BioGro and the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and can be found in mass retail, drug stores and supermarkets, as well as online. For more information, see www.oi4me.com.