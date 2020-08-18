Civics | Nebraska Department of Education

(The) American President

This website, which was developed in coordination with the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS), will provide teachers and students with exciting tools and resources to learn and discover about a uniquely American idea—the presidency.

(The) Atlantic Monthly

As we reflect on our past and look toward the future—in a world where ideologically narrow or simple answers are less adequate, and can even be more destructive, than ever—we decided to put to words a handful of ideas we thought represented authentic guiding commitments for us and to our audience.

Be A Voter

Vote Save America is here to be your one-stop-shop for all the information and tools you need to participate in 2020. You’ve made it this far. You’re crushing it. Now what else can you do? The answer is MORE.

Bureau of Justice Statistics

The Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS), a component of the Office of Justice Programs in the U.S. Department of Justice, is the United States’ primary source for criminal justice statistics.

Center for Civic Education

The Center’s mission is to promote an enlightened and responsible citizenry committed to democratic principles and actively engaged in the practice of democracy. The Center has reached more than 30 million students and their teachers since 1965.

(The) CloseUp Foundation

Close Up provides exciting hands-on programs and engaging classroom resources.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN Classroom is a free membership service for social studies teachers. Our mission is to enhance the teaching of social studies through C-SPAN’s primary source programming and websites.

Education Commission of the States

The Education Commission of the States compiles information on education policies from early childhood through workforce so state policymakers can make informed decisions.

FindLaw

FindLaw is a portal to the Internet’s legal information.

The Founding

A Users Guide to the Declaration of Independence

iCivics

iCivics exists to engage students in meaningful civic learning. We provide teachers well-written, inventive, and free resources that enhance their practice and inspire their classrooms.

National Election Studies

The mission of the National Election Studies (NES) is to produce high quality data on voting, public opinion, and political participation that serve the research needs of social scientists, teachers, students, and policy makers concerned with the theoretical and empirical foundations of mass politics in a democratic society.

Nebraska Capitol Resources

Education curriculum and materials about the Nebraska State Capitol Building.

Nebraska Supreme Court – High School and Law School Oral Arguments

As part of the Nebraska Supreme Court’s ongoing outreach and education efforts, Supreme Court Justices hold oral arguments at High Schools throughout the state. The visits are part of a continuing effort by the Nebraska Supreme Court and the legal community to raise awareness of court processes and the importance of civics education to our society.

Rock the Vote

For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use pop culture, music, art, and technology to engage young people in politics and build our collective power.