Anti-Racism and Equity Resources | Nebraska Department of Education

The summer of 2020 has thus far been the height of uprisings across the country in response to recent events concerning racial inequity and social injustices. Your students may have questions about what they see happening in local communities, Nebraska, the United States, and across the world. Listed below are resources available to Nebraska educators in an effort to promote equality, equity, racial tolerance, empathy, and inclusion by addressing the historic and systemic marginalization and racist actions that have plagued underrepresented populations. The resources listed are by no means an exhaustive list. Any recommendations for additional resources are welcomed. Please refer to the Standards Instructional Tool, as well, for specific standards related resources.

Statement from Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Matthew Blomstedt on Equity

The 1619 Project

The 1619 Project, inaugurated with a special issue of The New York Times Magazine, challenges us to reframe U.S. history by marking the year when the first enslaved Africans arrived on Virginia soil as our nation’s foundational date. Here you will find reading guides, activities, and other resources to bring The 1619 Project into your classroom.

The 1619 Project Curriculum

Antiracist APUSH

The purpose of Antiracist APUSH is to help students identify and expose the racist policies that have led to the deplorable racial disparities in American society. This is achieved by exposing students to the research of leading professional historians. If our society is to have a more equitable 21st century, all Americans must be able to contextualize black suffering and articulate the history of injustice. Much structural change and healing is needed. As history teachers, we have an immense responsibility to confront racism and call it what it is.

Antiracist APUSH Homepage

Great Lakes Equity Center

Over the last nine years, we have partnered with hundreds of education agencies in work to address racism at the intersection of other oppressions. Many of you have read our publications, looked through our website, joined us in online learning communities and face-to-face for our Equity Leaders Institutes and Summits. You have applied our Equity Fellows policy and practice improvement tools, participated in Girls STEM Institute, shared our resources with your university students, and supported us as we worked to reignite the momentum of the journal Multiple Voices: Race, Disability, and Language Intersections in Special Education. At the same time, as your partners in the deep and constant struggle, we urge you to consider alongside your outrage over the systemic violence against our Black communities (and indeed, our BIPoC+ communities more broadly), that this very same systemic violence occurs in our schools. These are the traumas that must inform any claim of educators’ “trauma informed care”: the traumas of suspension, expulsion, tracking, discouragement, silencing, restraining, secluding, segregating, and killing through systems of formal and informal surveillance and policing.

Great Lakes Equity Center Anti-Racism Resources

Lit C.I.R.C.L.E. (Curriculum for the Inclusion and Representation of Communities of Color in Literacy Education)

Each day, teachers are tasked with the unique challenge of providing equitable and meaningful education to students within a system that was built on a foundation of inequity. As educational policies and initiatives hailed as silver bullets for closing the achievement gap have come and gone over the decades, one constant has remained: teachers on the front line. This position of direct service to young people affords teachers the privilege and the responsibility of shaping the next generation of thinkers, doers, and change-makers. As such, it is imperative that educators are prepared to use this influence to promote justice, inclusivity, and liberation for all people. As Paulo Freire asserts, “There’s no such thing as neutral education. Education either functions as an instrument to bring about conformity or freedom.” Lit C.I.R.C.L.E. envisions a community of educators dedicated to transforming the entire system of education, starting with their own classrooms. Through intentional and critical reflection on teaching practices, coupled with concrete curricular resources, teachers are able to utilize the services provided by Lit C.I.R.C.L.E. in order to enact meaningful progress toward a decolonized learning experience for all students.

Lit C.I.R.C.L.E. Curriculum and Resources

National Museum of African American History

A rash of racially charged incidents—from an altercation in Central Park to acts of police brutality resulting in the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and the protests they provoked in cities around the country—prompted the Museum to move up the release date of Talking About Race. By releasing the new portal, the Museum aims to help individuals and communities foster constructive discussions on one of the nation’s most challenging topics: racism, and its corrosive impact.

National Museum of African American History “Talking About Race” Resources

PBS – Tools for Anti-Racist Teaching and Anti-Racist Learning Resources

Educators are acutely aware of the impact of systemic racism and the inequities that exist in the education system. Because of this, we are uniquely positioned to create immediate, positive change in the fight against anti-Black racism. In this four-part series, we will explore tools for anti-racist teaching and will consider the ways in which we can use media and media literacy to deepen our understanding of systemic racism. Wherever you are in your social justice journey, this series is designed to introduce you to curated anti-racism resources, support your own learning of anti-Black racism, help you discover innovative ways to integrate media into inclusive teaching practices, and show you how to amplify your Black students’ voices and experiences. By attending, you will reflect on your role in systemic oppression within education, and leave with new tools and ideas for creating lasting change in their classrooms.

PBS Tools for Anit-Racist Teaching

PBS Anti-Racist Learning Resources

Teaching Tolerance

Our mission is to help teachers and schools educate children and youth to be active participants in a diverse democracy. Teaching Tolerance provides free resources to educators—teachers, administrators, counselors and other practitioners—who work with children from kindergarten through high school. Educators use our materials to supplement the curriculum, to inform their practices, and to create civil and inclusive school communities where children are respected, valued and welcome participants. Our program emphasizes social justice and anti-bias. The anti-bias approach encourages children and young people to challenge prejudice and learn how to be agents of change in their own lives. Our Social Justice Standards show how anti-bias education works through the four domains of identity, diversity, justice and action.

Teaching Tolerance Homepage

Understanding Race

This teacher’s guide serves as a teaching tool to assist educators in addressing race and human variation in the classroom. The guide meets national and select state standards for science and social studies and teachers may use the various lesson plans to develop a module on race and human variation for biology, social studies or social science classes. We encourage teachers to present the topic of race and human variation in an integrated fashion as we have done in the guide.

Understanding Race For Teachers Resources and Curriculum

Zinn Education Project

The Zinn Education Project promotes and supports the teaching of people’s history in classrooms across the country. For more than ten years, the Zinn Education Project has introduced students to a more accurate, complex, and engaging understanding of history than is found in traditional textbooks and curricula. With more than 110,000 people registered, and growing by more than 10,000 new registrants every year, the Zinn Education Project has become a leading resource for teachers and teacher educators.

Zinn Education Project Teaching Materials