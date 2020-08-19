NDOT Undertakes $2.3 Million in S.R. 360, U.S. 6 Paving Upgrades Starting August 24

ESMERALDA and MINERAL COUNTIES, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is undertaking $2.3 million in pavement improvements along portions of U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties starting August 24. Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. is the general contractor. The project calls for improving 45.5 total miles of rural highway by applying a chip and scrub seal treatment to the pavement surface. Chip sealing combines layers of asphalt and fine aggregates that helps curtail further roadway deterioration for a smoother and safer driving experience. It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the highway’s lifecycle.

Plans call for enhancing U.S. Route 6 between Mile Markers 11.95 and 15.2 in Mineral County as well as from Mile Markers 0 to 19 in Esmeralda County. Additionally, the job will upgrade State Route 360 from Mile Markers 0 to 23.2 in Mineral County. The project segments of U.S Route 6 average 450 daily motorists, while the impacted portion of State Route 360 sees about 700 vehicles daily, with 45 percent of its traffic coming from heavy truck travel.

Construction crews will be working in 7-mile or less increments from 6 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Saturday. A flagger and pilot operation will safely escort motorists through active construction work zones, resulting in minor travel delays. The 35-working-day project is anticipated to finish in October.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.