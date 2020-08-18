Campground at Waha Lake closed until further notice due to increased fire danger

As of today (8/18) the campground at Waha Lake is closed. This closure was implemented due to hot and dry conditions that has increased fire danger. The closure starts today and will be in effect until further notice. Contact the Clearwater Regional office for more information (208) 799-5010.
