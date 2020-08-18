Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,846 in the last 365 days.

Campground at Waha Lake closed until further notice due to increased fire danger

As of today (8/18) the campground at Waha Lake is closed. This closure was implemented due to hot and dry conditions that has increased fire danger. The closure starts today and will be in effect until further notice. Contact the Clearwater Regional office for more information (208) 799-5010. 

Map and directions

 

 

You just read:

Campground at Waha Lake closed until further notice due to increased fire danger

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.