Mother, Friend Charged Following Jackson County Child Death Investigation

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of two people, in connection to the 2019 death of a toddler.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on December 11, 2019, TBI Special Agents began investigating injuries sustained by a 14-month-old girl. Reeves Thomas (DOB 10/24/2018) was transported from her Jackson County home to a Nashville hospital, suffering from multiple injuries. She died from those injuries days later. During the course of the investigation, Agents identified the girl’s mother Tessa Thomas and the mother’s friend Zach Dale as the individuals responsible for the child’s injuries.

On Monday, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Zach Dale (DOB 02/21/1987) with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse, one count of Aggravated Child Neglect, and one count of Felony Murder, and Tessa Thomas (DOB 07/22/1994) with one count of Aggravated Child Neglect. TBI Agents arrested Dale and Thomas on Tuesday. They were booked into the Jackson County Jail. Dale is being held without bond. The bond for Thomas is $100,000.

  

