Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,846 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Declares Statewide Emergency Due to Fires, Extreme Weather Conditions

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Governor Newsom. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

The Governor earlier this week secured Fire Management Assistance Grants  (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bolster the state’s response to fires burning in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties and signed an emergency proclamation and executive order to address impacts of the ongoing heat wave.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here and a copy can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Declares Statewide Emergency Due to Fires, Extreme Weather Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.