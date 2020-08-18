Governor Newsom Declares Statewide Emergency Due to Fires, Extreme Weather Conditions

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Governor Newsom. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

The Governor earlier this week secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bolster the state’s response to fires burning in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties and signed an emergency proclamation and executive order to address impacts of the ongoing heat wave.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here and a copy can be found here.