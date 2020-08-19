Burgum statement on passing of former state Sen. Bill Bowman

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement regarding former state Sen. Bill Bowman, who passed away Saturday at age 75. Bowman represented District 39 in western North Dakota from 1991 to 2018.

“For 28 years in the Legislature, Bill Bowman was a tireless advocate for the oil and gas producing counties of western North Dakota and for farmers and ranchers statewide, championing support for agricultural research and extension programs,” Burgum said. “As an Army veteran, state senator and Bowman County commissioner, he exemplified public service with an unwavering sense of duty and commitment to his fellow citizens. His legacy endures in facilities such as the Beef Systems Centers of Excellence at NDSU and ag research centers that continue to benefit our state’s bedrock industry. Lt. Gov. Sanford, Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and legislative colleagues.”

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday in Bowman.