Masters Design Lab New Design for Impact Clinic / COVID-19 Scholarships Extended

We believe the clinic is an excellent opportunity for our students to get real-world experience and also help great organizations that make the world a better place.”LONDON, UNITED KINGOM, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masters Design Lab today announced it will be continuing its COVID-19 scholarships. The new scholarships offer not only a one-off monetary scholarship but also an extended payment installment plan of between 12 – 24 months.
Masters Design Lab offers hands-on mentored online design training taught by an outstanding faculty in a dynamic learning environment.
They use the latest technologies and online teaching methodologies to create the best learning experience.
The world-renowned faculty is headed by Canadian multidisciplinary designer Prof. Michael Leblanc and the curriculum, with 25+ courses, is often updated to adhere to new design techniques and concepts.
"These are challenging times for everyone and a lot of students that pursue quality design education are worried about the financial future. We decided to pull out all the stops as we want to help them learn the craft of design," says Lior Zelering, founder at Masters Design Lab.
Masters Design Lab also announced a new social Impact design Clinic will be launched in this upcoming year.
students will be able to connect with not-for-profit organizations from around the world and help them deliver their messages in a better way.
"We believe the clinic is an excellent opportunity for our students to get real-world experience and also help great organizations that make the world a better place. All the projects in the clinic will be approved and mentored by our faculty, ensuring that both the students and the organizations benefit from working together", says Zelering.
Masters Design Lab features 4 design programs
•Graphic Design (4.5-month program)
•Graphic Design Advanced (12 months program)
•Full program (24 months)
•Product Design program (for experienced designers, or second-year students)
The scholarships will be extended until at least the end of October. For more information please visit www.mastersdesignlab.com
Masters Design Lab takes a global approach to give people from all around the world a chance to learn and collaborate with some of the world's best designers in a vibrant design community.
