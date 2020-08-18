LIFT Committee awards $2.4 million in funding for August

HubEdge LLC, a software company utilizing artificial intelligence, was awarded $500,000 to optimize airline and airport aircraft parking and ground operations.

Checkable Medical Corporation was awarded $600,000 to support its platform for at-home strep test and at-home COVID-19 antibodies test.

Levridge LLC, a software company, was awarded $800,000 for building a modern end-to-end accounting operations and customer relationship management solution tailored for agriculture needs.

Three Farm Daughters, a food company developing wheat flour products with high fiber content, 50% less gluten and 30% less calories than regular flour, was awarded $500,000. Funds are contingent on an additional $250,000 being raised by the company

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Innovation Technology Loan Fund (LIFT) Committee awarded $2.4 million to four North Dakota businesses for the month of August. The recent awards exhaust available LIFT funds and completes the work of the LIFT Committee for the current biennium. “We appreciate all of the businesses that participated in the LIFT program,” Josh Teigen, head of investments and innovation at the North Dakota Department of Commerce said. “The LIFT Committee reviewed numerous quality projects that exemplified North Dakota’s position in being a leader of technology advancement.” August LIFT recipients:

