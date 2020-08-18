Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,833 in the last 365 days.

SR 4017, Gravel Pond Road, Glenburn Township, Lackawanna County is Closed

Dunmore – SR 4017, Gravel Pond Rd is closed between the intersection of SR 307 (PA-307)-Winola Rd in Newton Township, Lackawanna County to the intersection of SR 0006(US-006)-in Glenburn Township, Lackawanna County for emergency bridge repair. A detour will be in place.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

You just read:

SR 4017, Gravel Pond Road, Glenburn Township, Lackawanna County is Closed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.