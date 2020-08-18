SR 4017, Gravel Pond Road, Glenburn Township, Lackawanna County is Closed

Dunmore – SR 4017, Gravel Pond Rd is closed between the intersection of SR 307 (PA-307)-Winola Rd in Newton Township, Lackawanna County to the intersection of SR 0006(US-006)-in Glenburn Township, Lackawanna County for emergency bridge repair. A detour will be in place.
Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.
Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502
Source: PennDOT District 4
