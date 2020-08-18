NNSA releases instructions for virtual public scoping meeting on new Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site-Wide Environmental Impac...

LIVERMORE, California – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will hold a virtual public scoping meeting for a new Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL SWEIS). The meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants can join by computer, telephone, or other device.

The LLNL SWEIS will analyze the potential environmental impacts of the reasonable alternatives for continuing LLNL operations for approximately the next 15 years. The continued operation of LLNL is critical to NNSA’s Stockpile Stewardship Program, preventing the spread and use of nuclear weapons worldwide, and many other areas that may impact national security and global stability.

The goal of the virtual public scoping meeting is to invite public participation in the process and to encourage public involvement on the scope and alternatives that should be considered. The publication of the Notice of Intent in the Federal Register Aug. 5 began a 45-day public scoping comment period. NNSA will accept comments from all interested agencies (federal, state, and local), public interest groups, Native American tribes, businesses, and members of the public to assist in identifying environmental issues and determining the appropriate scope of the LLNL SWEIS. The comment period ends Sept. 21. NNSA will then prepare a Draft SWEIS and allow further public comment on that document before preparing a Final SWEIS and Record of Decision.

In light of recent public health concerns, NNSA will be hosting an internet-based public scoping meeting in place of in-person meetings. The online public scoping meeting is tentatively scheduled for September 2nd. The information and details on how to participate in the public scoping meeting and submit comments will be posted on the NNSA National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Reading Room web page and will also be published in local newspapers at least 15 days prior to the meeting. Any necessary changes will be announced in the local media.

Those interested in participating can do so in two ways, both of which will provide opportunities to register to make a public comment:

· Video: A computer or a device like a smartphone will allow participants to both see and hear the presentation. They may wish to test the connection prior to the event to ensure best results.

For computer users, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox gives the best results.

Users of other devices will likely need to download the free Webex Meet app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

o to the link for the virtual public meeting.

· Audio: A phone will allow participants to hear the presentation but not see it:

Call +1-408-418-9388

Enter the Conference ID: 132 816 4460 #

Written comments on the scope of the SWEIS and comments or questions on the scoping process should be sent by September 21 to:

Email: LLNLSWEIS@nnsa.doe.gov (preferred) Please use the subject line: Draft LLNL SWEIS

U.S. mail:

Ms. Fana Gebeyehu-Houston, NEPA Document Manager

National Nuclear Security Administration Livermore Field Office

7000 East Avenue, L-293

Livermore, CA 94550