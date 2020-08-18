CDFW, USFWS Soliciting Recommendations for Sacramento Valley Wildlife Areas

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) are soliciting comments and recommendation from licensed hunters on the Sacramento Valley’s Type A wildlife areas and their respective public hunting programs.

This process replaces the annual hunter outreach meeting as a result of safeguards and limitations necessitated by COVID-19. Comments and suggestions will be accepted from the hunting public through Sept. 4, 2020. Following their receipt, staff will address the comments and suggestions and will post replies on the respective state wildlife area or national wildlife refuge website. Last seasons’ hunt results, maps and expected conditions for the upcoming waterfowl and upland game bird seasons will also be posted on the wildlife area or refuge websites.

CDFW will review comments and questions for the following state lands:

Gray Lodge Wildlife Area

Upper Butte Basin Wildlife Area, including the Little Dry Creek, Howard Slough and Llano Seco units

USFWS will review comments and questions for the following federal lands:

Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex, including Sacramento NWR, Delevan NWR, Colusa NWR and Sutter NWR

Hunters are encouraged to send their comments, questions, or recommendations to one of the following, addressed to the attention of “NCR Type A Hunt Program.” Please include your contact information if you would like to have a response sent directly to you but understand that questions received will be posted and answered publicly.

For comments related to Gray Lodge or Upper Butte Basin, please send email correspondence to upperbutte@wildlife.ca.gov, faxes to (530) 982-2180 or letters to P.O. Box 190, Butte City, CA 95920.

For comments related to the Sacramento NWR Complex, please send e-mail correspondence to garrett_spaan@fws.gov.

California Fish and Game Code, section 1758, states CDFW shall annually provide an opportunity for licensed hunters to comment and make recommendations on public hunting programs including anticipated habitat conditions in the hunting areas on Type A Wildlife Areas, as defined under the commission’s regulations, through public meetings or other outreach. In complying with this section, CDFW may hold regional meetings on its hunting programs for several different wildlife areas.