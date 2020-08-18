Woman Arrested, Man Still at Large Following Second Degree Murder Indictment

MAURY COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Middle Tennessee woman, charged in a drug-related death.

In September 2019, TBI Agents began investigating the death of Casey Hollis (DOB 05/03/1990) of Franklin. She was found deceased on September 27th from what the investigation revealed was fentanyl toxicity. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified Ariella Berlin and Hobie Montana King as the individuals responsible for providing the substance containing fentanyl to the victim.

In June, the Maury County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ariella Kelsea Berlin (DOB 09/29/1992) with two counts of Second Degree Murder, and Hobie Montana “Tanner” King (DOB 10/07/1991) with two counts of Second Degree Murder and one count of Abuse of a Corpse. On August 12th, Berlin (below, left) was arrested by TBI Special Agents and detectives with the Maury County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Maury County Jail on a $100,000 bond. King remains at large. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of “Tanner” King, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.