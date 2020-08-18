Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,822 in the last 365 days.

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Eastman Kodak Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Eastman Kodak Company ("Kodak" or "the Company") (NYSE: KODK) investors that acquired securities between July 27, 2020 and August 7, 2020.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kodak failed to disclose that it had granted insiders stocks options worth millions just before the public announcement of a $765 million loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to develop medicines to treat COVID-19, an announcement which the Company knew would immediately increase the value of its shares. Kodak insiders also purchased tens of thousands of shares before the announcement, acting on the news before it went public. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Kodak, investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo

You just read:

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Eastman Kodak Investors

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.