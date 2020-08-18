Rhode Island Outperforms 87% of Comparable Pension Plans in Fiscal Year 2020

The Rhode Island pension fund performed better than 87% of its peer pension funds in the Fiscal Year that ended June 30, 2020 according to new data released by Investment Metrics, formerly MSCI InvestorForce, the leading source of investment performance analytics for institutional investors.

This is the third straight year that Rhode Island has outperformed its peer plans, finishing in the top 13%, 22% and 48% in FY 2020, FY 2019 and FY 2018, respectively.

Despite a global pandemic and recession, the Rhode Island pension system earned $313 million in FY 2020, and ended the year with a record value of $8.47 billion.

Treasurer Magaziner's Back to Basics investment strategy and, in particular, the "Crisis Protection Class" investments allowed the fund outperform the considerable majority of its peers during the year.

Detailed information about the Rhode Island pension fund, including the 'Back to Basics' investment strategy and performance can be found online as part of Treasurer Magaziner's "Transparent Treasury" initiative at: investments.treasury.ri.gov

# # #

Performance reported is net of fees and expenses.

