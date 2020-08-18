Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 18 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 Cases (1,129,185), deaths (25,894), and recoveries (847,696) by region:
Central (52,027 cases; 1,009 deaths; 39,856 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,389; 401; 16,459), CAR (4,667; 61; 1,748), Chad (959; 76; 865), Congo (3,831; 76; 1,628), DRC (9,721; 243; 8,882), Equatorial Guinea (4,892; 83; 2,713), Gabon (8,270; 53; 6,404), Sao Tome & Principe (885; 15; 821)
Eastern (105,397; 2,269; 62,026): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,374; 59; 5,216), Eritrea (285; 0; 248), Ethiopia (31,336; 544; 12,524), Kenya (30,636; 487; 17,368), Madagascar (14,009; 173; 12,767), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,540; 8; 1,661), Seychelles (132; 0; 126), Somalia (3,257; 93; 2,374), South Sudan (2,488; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,485; 805; 6,398), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,603; 15; 1,165)
Northern (197,101; 7,592; 126,268): Algeria (39,469; 1,366; 27,347), Egypt (96,590; 5,173; 60,651), Libya (8,579; 157; 969), Mauritania (6,701; 157; 5,985), Morocco (43,558; 681; 29,941), Tunisia (2,185; 56; 1,362), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (19; 2; 13)
Southern (625,761; 12,793; 500,150): Angola (1,935; 88; 632), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (3,894; 73; 2,371), Lesotho (946; 30; 423), Malawi (5,125; 162; 2,690), Mozambique (2,914; 19; 1,196), Namibia (4,464; 37; 2,407), South Africa (589,886; 11,982; 477,671), Zambia (9,981; 264; 8,776), Zimbabwe (5,308; 135; 3,848)
Western (148,899; 2,231; 119,396): Benin (2,063, 39; 1,690), Burkina Faso (1,280; 55; 1,018), Cape Verde (3,203; 36; 2,336), Cote d'Ivoire (17,102; 110; 13,990), Gambia (1,872; 63; 401), Ghana (42,653; 239; 40,567), Guinea (8,620; 51; 7,472), Guinea-Bissau (2,117; 33; 1,089), Liberia (1,282; 82; 803), Mali (2,640; 125; 1,987), Niger (1,167; 69; 1,078), Nigeria (49,485; 977; 36,834), Senegal (12,305; 256; 7,767), Sierra Leone (1,956; 69; 1,506), Togo (1,154; 27; 858)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).