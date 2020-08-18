Brief detour Aug. 20 for I-90 bridge replacement near Nodine in Winona County (Aug. 18, 2020)

NODINE, Minn. – Motorists will encounter a short detour on Interstate 90 near Nodine in Winona County on Thursday, Aug. 20 as crews pour the deck of the new bridge over the interstate, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on I-90 under the Winona County Road 12 Bridge at Exit 267 near Nodine. Traffic will be detoured up the ramp of Exit 267 and back down the ramp to I-90. There will be a traffic signal at the top of the ramp. Vehicles will be able to cross the existing bridge.

Mathiowetz Construction Co., is the prime contractor on this $8.9 million project. During construction, crews are replacing the Winona County Road 12 Bridge over I-90 at the Nodine exit. The new bridge is being built adjacent to the current bridge, so it will remain open through much of the construction work. The westbound I-90 entrance ramp is being extended, and a right-turn lane to eastbound I-90 entrance ramp is being built. Work is expected to be complete in November.

Further east, the I-90 eastbound bridge over Dakota Valley Drive is being replaced. Expect reduced speeds in the work zone.

Look for more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website. Follow MnDOT Southeast Minnesota on the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and on Twitter at: @mndotsoutheast.

MnDOT crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

