MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Hwy 23 Mission Creek (Aug. 18, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – A virtual public meeting in scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m., to update the community on the status of work at Highway 23 Mission Creek.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT staff will provide updates and answer user-submitted questions. Following the live meeting a recording will be available on the MnDOT Mission Creek webpage.

To join the virtual meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2CzzzhV. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join. The meeting access code is 146 412 5791, and the meeting password is MC229.

For more information about this project visit: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy23-mission-creek Follow us on Twitter and Facebook: @MnDOTnortheast

