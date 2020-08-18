Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Hughes announces $440K in COVID-19 small business relief grants awarded in the 7th Senatorial District 

Small Business

PHILADELPHIA — August 18, 2020 — A total of $440,000 in pandemic relief grants have been awarded to the businesses in the 7th Senatorial District, State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced Tuesday.  

The grants were awarded to 38 businesses in the district through the COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance program, which recently awarded $96 million to businesses across the commonwealth. The $225 million program was championed by Senator Hughes after federal aid failed to reach small and minority owned businesses that were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“This is great news for the businesses that received aid as we continue recovery efforts in the midst of a global pandemic,” Sen. Hughes said. “With that in mind, there are hundreds of businesses in the 7th Senatorial District and thousands across Pennsylvania that would benefit from these grants, but we simply don’t have enough resources to help right now. I am calling on our federal legislators to drive more aid to our states so that we can help businesses through programs like this where we have the existing infrastructure and pulse on the magnitude of the need.” 

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administered the COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance Program through the state’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) network. There were 50,000 applications totaling $865 million received in the first round of the process. The second round opened up Aug. 10. 

Businesses in the 7th Senatorial District that received grants are as follows: 

Business Name  Approved Grant Amount 
2nd Threadz  $10,000 
A Place Like Home II Adult Day Center  $35,000 
Abracadabra Simply Magic  $5,000 
Avah’s Family Child Care  $5,000 
Artist Cafe  $5,000 
Astan Hair Braiding Salon  $20,000 
Beauty Full Books and Candi Braids  $5,000 
Bliss The Salon  $5,000 
CCONNECT360  $5,000 
Center for Literacy and Learning  $15,000 
Clay Enterprises  $5,000 
Complete Symmetry  $5,000 
Crystal Nails & Spa   $25,000 
Delcine’s Braids & Things  $5,000 
Echo Nails & Spa Inc  $20,000 
Hair Du Jour Salon  $10,000 
Hair Situations  $10,000 
Insight Body Therapies  $5,000 
Jasmine Nails & Spa  $20,000 
Juice Box 215  $5,000 
KCN Corporation  $25,000 
Kosher Catering Philadelphia  $25,000 
Life4orceTouch Your Massage Resource  $10,000 
LILA Fashion International  $20,000 
Lychee 87  $15,000 
Malaysia Hair Salon  $5,000 
Net’s Bar  $10,000 
Our Future Leaders Academy  $5,000 
Philly Cuts Barbershop  $15,000 
Pilgrim Roasters  $25,000 
Realistic Looks Hair Salon  $5,000 
Ruth E S Catering & Design   $5,000 
Sexual & Health Wellness Studio  $5,000 
The Dollhouse  $5,000 
The Literary  $15,000 
Tiffany’s Grow and Glow Family Childcare LLC  $15,000 
Undercover Unicorn  $5,000 
Unique Appeal Hair Salon Inc  $10,000 

 

####

