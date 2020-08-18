Sen. Hughes announces $440K in COVID-19 small business relief grants awarded in the 7th Senatorial District 

PHILADELPHIA — August 18, 2020 — A total of $440,000 in pandemic relief grants have been awarded to the businesses in the 7th Senatorial District, State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced Tuesday.

The grants were awarded to 38 businesses in the district through the COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance program, which recently awarded $96 million to businesses across the commonwealth. The $225 million program was championed by Senator Hughes after federal aid failed to reach small and minority owned businesses that were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is great news for the businesses that received aid as we continue recovery efforts in the midst of a global pandemic,” Sen. Hughes said. “With that in mind, there are hundreds of businesses in the 7th Senatorial District and thousands across Pennsylvania that would benefit from these grants, but we simply don’t have enough resources to help right now. I am calling on our federal legislators to drive more aid to our states so that we can help businesses through programs like this where we have the existing infrastructure and pulse on the magnitude of the need.”

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administered the COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance Program through the state’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) network. There were 50,000 applications totaling $865 million received in the first round of the process. The second round opened up Aug. 10.

Businesses in the 7th Senatorial District that received grants are as follows:

Business Name Approved Grant Amount 2nd Threadz $10,000 A Place Like Home II Adult Day Center $35,000 Abracadabra Simply Magic $5,000 Avah’s Family Child Care $5,000 Artist Cafe $5,000 Astan Hair Braiding Salon $20,000 Beauty Full Books and Candi Braids $5,000 Bliss The Salon $5,000 CCONNECT360 $5,000 Center for Literacy and Learning $15,000 Clay Enterprises $5,000 Complete Symmetry $5,000 Crystal Nails & Spa $25,000 Delcine’s Braids & Things $5,000 Echo Nails & Spa Inc $20,000 Hair Du Jour Salon $10,000 Hair Situations $10,000 Insight Body Therapies $5,000 Jasmine Nails & Spa $20,000 Juice Box 215 $5,000 KCN Corporation $25,000 Kosher Catering Philadelphia $25,000 Life4orceTouch Your Massage Resource $10,000 LILA Fashion International $20,000 Lychee 87 $15,000 Malaysia Hair Salon $5,000 Net’s Bar $10,000 Our Future Leaders Academy $5,000 Philly Cuts Barbershop $15,000 Pilgrim Roasters $25,000 Realistic Looks Hair Salon $5,000 Ruth E S Catering & Design $5,000 Sexual & Health Wellness Studio $5,000 The Dollhouse $5,000 The Literary $15,000 Tiffany’s Grow and Glow Family Childcare LLC $15,000 Undercover Unicorn $5,000 Unique Appeal Hair Salon Inc $10,000

