Sen. Hughes announces $440K in COVID-19 small business relief grants awarded in the 7th Senatorial District 

PHILADELPHIA — August 18, 2020 — A total of $440,000 in pandemic relief grants have been awarded to the businesses in the 7th Senatorial District, State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced Tuesday.
The grants were awarded to 38 businesses in the district through the COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance program, which recently awarded $96 million to businesses across the commonwealth. The $225 million program was championed by Senator Hughes after federal aid failed to reach small and minority owned businesses that were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is great news for the businesses that received aid as we continue recovery efforts in the midst of a global pandemic,” Sen. Hughes said. “With that in mind, there are hundreds of businesses in the 7th Senatorial District and thousands across Pennsylvania that would benefit from these grants, but we simply don’t have enough resources to help right now. I am calling on our federal legislators to drive more aid to our states so that we can help businesses through programs like this where we have the existing infrastructure and pulse on the magnitude of the need.”
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administered the COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance Program through the state’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) network. There were 50,000 applications totaling $865 million received in the first round of the process. The second round opened up Aug. 10.
Businesses in the 7th Senatorial District that received grants are as follows:
|Business Name
|Approved Grant Amount
|2nd Threadz
|$10,000
|A Place Like Home II Adult Day Center
|$35,000
|Abracadabra Simply Magic
|$5,000
|Avah’s Family Child Care
|$5,000
|Artist Cafe
|$5,000
|Astan Hair Braiding Salon
|$20,000
|Beauty Full Books and Candi Braids
|$5,000
|Bliss The Salon
|$5,000
|CCONNECT360
|$5,000
|Center for Literacy and Learning
|$15,000
|Clay Enterprises
|$5,000
|Complete Symmetry
|$5,000
|Crystal Nails & Spa
|$25,000
|Delcine’s Braids & Things
|$5,000
|Echo Nails & Spa Inc
|$20,000
|Hair Du Jour Salon
|$10,000
|Hair Situations
|$10,000
|Insight Body Therapies
|$5,000
|Jasmine Nails & Spa
|$20,000
|Juice Box 215
|$5,000
|KCN Corporation
|$25,000
|Kosher Catering Philadelphia
|$25,000
|Life4orceTouch Your Massage Resource
|$10,000
|LILA Fashion International
|$20,000
|Lychee 87
|$15,000
|Malaysia Hair Salon
|$5,000
|Net’s Bar
|$10,000
|Our Future Leaders Academy
|$5,000
|Philly Cuts Barbershop
|$15,000
|Pilgrim Roasters
|$25,000
|Realistic Looks Hair Salon
|$5,000
|Ruth E S Catering & Design
|$5,000
|Sexual & Health Wellness Studio
|$5,000
|The Dollhouse
|$5,000
|The Literary
|$15,000
|Tiffany’s Grow and Glow Family Childcare LLC
|$15,000
|Undercover Unicorn
|$5,000
|Unique Appeal Hair Salon Inc
|$10,000
