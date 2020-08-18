Sen. Williams, Rep. Dermody, and Rep. Innamorato Announce More Than $3.1 Million in Funding for Local Water and Sewer Infrastructure Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. − August 18, 2020 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams, Representative Frank Dermody (D-33), and Representative Sara Innamorato (D-21) announced $2,303,317 in funding for local water and sewer infrastructure programs through the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program and an additional $800,000 in funding through the H2O PA Program.

PA Small Water and Sewer grants are available to municipalities and municipal authorities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects. The H2O PA Program was established in 2008 and provides for single-year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams. Both of these funds are administered through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

In Senate District 38/House District 33, funding was awarded to the following projects:

Fawn-Frazer Joint Water Authority was awarded $200,000 for Route 908 tank improvements;

Upper Allegheny Joint Sanitary Authority was awarded $150,000 for combined sewage outfall 19 reconfiguration and $175,000 for the Harrison Point sanitary sewer extension;

East Deer Township was awarded $247,449 for a water improvement project;

Harmar Township was awarded $100,000 for the Acme sanitary sewer lining project phase 3;

The Harmar Water Authority was awarded $389,410 for the Low Grade Road waterline replacement; and

Springdale Borough was awarded $211,418 for the North Railroad and Center Streets stormwater improvements project.

“The cost of repairs and improvements to water and sewer systems is often beyond the scope of municipal budgets. That is where an innovative state program like the CFA can step up and supply crucial help,” Rep. Frank Dermody said. “This helps the work get done while keeping water and sewer rates down.”

In Senate District 38/House District 21, funding was awarded to the following projects:

The Westview Water Authority was awarded $400,000 for the Siebert Road water main replacement; and

Ross Township was awarded $300,000 for stormwater and sewer line upgrades (H2O PA funding).

“As our region sees more heavy rains, sewage overflows into rivers and streams, floods our streets, and backs up into basements, putting a strain on our household and municipal budgets,” said Rep. Innamorato. “I am proud to support these projects to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events and beautify our communities.”

Additionally, funding was awarded to the following projects in Senate District 38:

Blawnox Borough was awarded $100,000 for Phase VII of their sanitary sewer repair and Phase IV of the manhole rehabilitation and $155,040 for their water system improvements;

Richland Township Municipal Authority was awarded $175,000 for their McKalloff waterline extension;

The McCandless Township Sanitary Authority was awarded $500,000 for the Pine Creek WWTP upgrade (H2O PA Funding).

“Our communities are in desperate need of assistance to update sewage and stormwater infrastructure,” said Senator Williams. “I’m proud to provide this support to our municipalities so that they can ensure the safety of our drinking water and help maintain healthy waterways. These projects will all protect the health and welfare of residents for years to come.”

More information on these grant programs can be found at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/pa-small-water-sewer/ and https://dced.pa.gov/programs-funding/commonwealth-financing-authority-cfa/h20-pa/.

