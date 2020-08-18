Hoyer Remarks at Press Conference Outside USPS HQ on Postal Day of Action

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) led a press conference this afternoon with National Capital Region Democrats outside the United States Postal Service (USPS) headquarters in Washington, DC. The Members expressed their support for the important role USPS plays in our communities, and the hardworking employees who deliver critical items like prescription medications and election ballots. Below are excerpts from his remarks: “Millions of people across our country rely on the Postal Service every day to access prescription drugs, paychecks, and other essential items for their lives. To politicize and sabotage the Postal Service in order to suppress votes is dangerous. It is, however, apparently what the President of the United States wants to do. But now it appears maybe their hand's been caught in the cookie jar and they're taking it out and leaving the cookies in place. We're going to make sure that happens by passing legislation that I would presume, in light of this action, every Republican and every Democrat would support.” “House Democrats will not let this President destroy our postal system, which existed before our Constitution, and was felt to be a critically important service - not a business, service - to the American people and to our democracy.” “The actions today where the [Postmaster] General said we’re not going to implement any of those changes until after the Election - well, we're going to make sure in law that that is the case because he should not, and he should not have done what he's done to date. And he must reverse any adverse consequences of the actions that have been taken to date.”