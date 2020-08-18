Darby Paoli Road to Close Through December for Bridge Replacement Over Little Darby Creek in Radnor Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Darby-Paoli Road will close between Brooke Road and Newtown Road, in Radnor Township, Delaware County, on Monday, August 31, through December, for bridge replacement of the Little Darby Creek structure, as part of a project to replace two Darby Paoli Road bridges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, Darby Paoli Road motorists will be detoured over St. David’s Road, Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) and Goshen Road.

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone during the entire length of construction. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because slowdowns will occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

The new span over Little Darby Creek will be a single cell 20-foot by 12-foot reinforced box culvert. The new structures will carry 12-foot lanes and four-foot shoulders.

Construction of the Darby Paoli Road bridge over Wigwam Run was completed last month and reopened after being closed since January. The new structure is a single cell 8-foot by 6-foot reinforced box culvert. The walls on both bridges will be adorned with natural stone facing.

This project was driven by the need to replace both bridges that had been rated in fair condition. Originally built circa 1905 and 1935, improvements were needed to enhance the safety and operations of the two bridges because of their age and state of deterioration.

Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc., of Woodstown, NJ is the general contractor on the $2,360,324 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

